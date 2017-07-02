Shaw rolls out AF civilian appraisal system

The Civilian Personnel Office hosted a Civilian Appraisal System brief at the Shaw Theatre here, Feb. 7.



The brief, open to all Team Shaw civilians and their supervisors, identified the “New Beginnings” appraisal system being rolled out Air Force-wide April 1.



“The system won’t affect the active duty populace because it’s a civilian-based system,” said Najee Crawford, 20th Force Support Squadron chief of civilian personnel. “It will change the way we rate our civilians’ work ethic.”



The appraisal system will replace the current system that was enacted in fiscal year 2010, which rates civilian Airmen as acceptable or unacceptable.



This new system will be a three-tier point-based rating, said Crawford.



“With the implementation of this new program, civilians will be rated into the categories of five for outstanding, three for fully successful and one for unacceptable,” said Christopher Orbe, 20th FSS human resource specialist. “Civilians falling into these categories are required to uphold objectives, or goals that they must accomplish throughout their career.”



The appraisals will be based on civilian employee’s accomplishments of predetermined personal and professional SMART objectives, which represent specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and timely goals.



These goals must link to the civilian Airman’s organizational mission and must develop them as a whole by emphasizing employee and supervisor engagement with constant feedback.



As Team Shaw and the rest of the Air Force transition to this new system, civilian personnel will be given an outlet for continuous feedback throughout the year, ensuring our military force is ready to accomplish the mission anytime, anywhere.



For more information on the “New Beginnings” appraisal system visit https://dodhrinfo.cpms.osd.mil/New-Beginnings/Pages/Home1.aspx

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 14:38 Story ID: 222806 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw rolls out AF civilian appraisal system, by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.