‘Diehard’ leaders reach out to families in US via social media

CAMP HOVEY, South Korea ¬– Leaders from the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conducted a live stream town hall session in order to reach out families of “Diehard” Soldiers in the U.S. at the battalion’s headquarters building Feb 2.



Lt. Col. Scott Miller, the battalion’s commander, along with his staff, hosted the mid-deployment town hall through a social medium and briefed several topics of interest to the families back in the U.S.



The live brief, or the town hall, was conducted from 9 a.m., South Korean local standard time, or 6 p.m., Feb 1 in Central Standard Time, for 30 minutes, allowing more family members to participate.



“We wanted to give the families back in the U.S. an opportunity to ask the battalion commander some questions, so he can answer in live and give a verbal update,” said 1st Lt. Derek Hartman, the battalion’s adjutant. “Part of the battalion commander’s vision is that we are the best, so he put an emphasis on connecting to families.”



During the Town hall, Miller went over topics including deployment highlights, future training plans, work life, policies for redeployment and leave, safety measures against terrorism in South Korea, reintegration, finances and Soldier entitlements. Miller also responded to questions and comments instantaneously that the family members asked via the live stream.



Approximately 80 family members participated in the Town hall, according to Hartman.



“Most of the comments were positive,” said Hartman. “The families liked the fact that we are keeping them updated and enjoyed being part of this team. We are leaving the video up for a while so families can review it later.”



“Since it seemed to have run very well, we plan to have another live session probably once every two months or a quarter,” added Hartman.



To view the recorded live stream, visit https://www.facebook.com/DiehardEngineers/videos/10155057322352962/.