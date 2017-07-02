(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Zama female mentorship program takes ‘New H.E.I.G.H.T.S.’

    Camp Zama female mentorship program takes ‘New H.E.I.G.H.T.S.’

    Photo By Lance Davis | The event attendees, who dress up as woman who has inspired them, get together to pose...... read more read more

    JAPAN

    02.07.2017

    Story by Noriko Kudo 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    CAMP ZAMA, Japan (Feb. 7, 2017)-- Nearly 70 attendees, including Soldiers, Civilians and Family Members, participated in a meet-and-greet Feb. 3 hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Japan and 441st Military Intelligence Battalion at Camp Zama Community Club for the Female Enrichment Mentorship Program.

    Sgt. 1st Class Sherri Queen, assigned to USAG Japan, program coordinator of FEMP, said the purpose of the FEMP is to help female Soldiers and Civilian employees establish their goals and to provide tools to help them build strength, skills and resiliency to attain those goals.

    Queen said she took a time to come up with a motto for FEMP: "New H.E.I.G.H.T.S.” – which means “Here to Empower, Inspire, Grow and Help Today's female Soldier reach her full potential.”

    Queen said her intention behind the motto is to take FEMP to a new level and direction, expanding to not only Soldiers but also to Civilians, Local Nationals, and Family Members.

    The meet-and-greet provided an opportunity for women in the Camp Zama community to come together outside the workplace and connect, which was a new beginning for FEMP, Queen added.

    Queen said female mentorship is very near and dear to her heart.

    "It is one of the things in the Army that keeps me going," said Queen.

    Queen said she remembers there were times she felt alone, especially at her very first duty station because she didn’t feel she had a mentor available to guide and help her along the way.

    "Female mentorship to me is me filling in the gap," said Queen.

    Queen said she wants to be that person who provides leadership, guidance and advice when junior Soldiers need a helping hand.

    Queen said, as soon as she started planning the event with the newly established motto, she realized the ladies’ dedication to FEMP.

    "It really truly exceeded my expectations," said Queen, referring to the event.

    Yolanda Hingel, community life officer for Army Community Service, who was mistress of ceremonies, said all women were together supporting, uplifting, and encouraging one another.

    "The attendance was amazing," said Hingel.

    Hingel said it takes not only commitment, strength and resiliency but also other females, families, and friends' support for a female to be successful in career and life.

    "That is why tonight was so important," said Hingel.

    Spc. Vianca Barkley, assigned to 441st Military Intelligence Battalion, who attended the event, said, “I definitely networked a lot and got to know people that I didn’t know before.”

    Barkley said she hopes to attend the event again because “it was awesome.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 02:04
    Story ID: 222708
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama female mentorship program takes ‘New H.E.I.G.H.T.S.’, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    mentor
    event
    spouse
    family members
    Meet and Greet
    Forward
    Soldiers
    I Corps
    costume
    USARJ
    Camp Zama Community Club
    USAG Japan
    USAG-J
    Female Mentorship Enrichment Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT