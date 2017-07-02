BLT 2/5 Embarks for Spring Patrol

Marines with Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit have embarked onto the USS Green Bay (LPD 20) as part of their regularly-scheduled patrol of the Pacific region from White Beach, Okinawa, Japan Feb. 1, 2017.



BLT 2/5 is the ground component of the 31st MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force. The 31st MEU is the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, a combined-arms, sea-based MAGTF, with a compliment of air-ground-logistics assets to sustain itself from the sea for the rapid accomplishment of any mission or to pave the way for follow-on forces.



During patrols of the Indo-Asia Pacific region, the 31st MEU engages partner nations to sustain theater security and continue integrated bilateral training, furthering cohesion between our militaries.



