    BLT 2/5 Embarks for Spring Patrol

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL BASE , OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.07.2017

    Courtesy Story

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Marines with Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit have embarked onto the USS Green Bay (LPD 20) as part of their regularly-scheduled patrol of the Pacific region from White Beach, Okinawa, Japan Feb. 1, 2017.

    BLT 2/5 is the ground component of the 31st MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force. The 31st MEU is the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, a combined-arms, sea-based MAGTF, with a compliment of air-ground-logistics assets to sustain itself from the sea for the rapid accomplishment of any mission or to pave the way for follow-on forces.

    During patrols of the Indo-Asia Pacific region, the 31st MEU engages partner nations to sustain theater security and continue integrated bilateral training, furthering cohesion between our militaries.

    For more information on the mission and history of the 31st MEU, contact 31st MEU Public Affairs Officer, Capt. Jennifer Giles, at Jennifer.Giles@usmc.mil or visit the unit’s websites at www.31stmeu.marines.mil/, or www.facebook.com/31stMEU.

    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)
    White Beach Naval Facility

