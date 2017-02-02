14th annual Job Shadowing Event helps prepare students

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Local high school students came to the Combat Center during the 14th annual Job Shadowing Event, Feb. 2, 2017.

Approximately 40 students from Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms High School shadowed Marines and Combat Center personnel during the event. The students spent the majority of their day visiting different professionals throughout the installation.

“We hold this event in hopes that we can show the people of the community the base,” said Thomas Cruz, school liaison, Combat Center. “The base is close for the students but most of them don’t get to see what happens aboard it. This opens it up to them to see a little more of Marines do and what they could do.”

Students were divided into groups based on jobs they chose to learn about. During their visit, students shadowed Marines and civilians at Exercise Support Division, Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital and Marine Corps Community Services.

“This event gives the members of base a chance to demonstrate what they do to members of the community,” Cruz said. “The students who come to the base are told to ask as many questions as they can to try and help them figure out the best way to start their potential careers.”

Students who went to ESD learned about welding and vehicle maintenance. They received hands-on experience with some of the equipment and saw some of the vehicles that Marines use in their training aboard the installation.

“I came because I wanted to know as much as I can before I graduate,” said Tyler Ammerman, student, Twentynine Palms High School. “I want to learn more about welding. Now that I have, I know I want to go to school and make welding my career choice.”

