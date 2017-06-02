Drinking and driving; a lesson you shouldn’t have to learn the hard way

A 341st Security Forces Airman’s blood alcohol content was .158 percent, with the legal limit being .08 percent for a driving under the influence incident.



“You could be talking to me behind bars, but I was given an opportunity to change,” said Rachael Slaughtaire, 341st Security Forces response force member.



On May 31, 2015, Slaughtaire was invited to an off-base party at a friend’s house.



“I arrived at the party, mingled with other people I knew, and had a beer,” she said. “About an hour in everyone wanted to go to a bar half a mile away.”



Slaughtaire and three of her friends drove separate vehicles to the bar.



“I had two beers within the first hour,” she said. “Toward the second hour I had a mixed drink, and then I don’t remember anything else.”



Later it was revealed Slaughtaire had another mixed drink right after the first one. When she got in her car and started driving she nearly hit two pedestrians.



“I could not see anything or where I was going,” Slaughtaire said. “I was pulled over by the sheriff at 1:11 a.m., a block and a half away from the bar. My headlights were flashing and my alarm was going off.”



Originally she was pulled over for not utilizing lights in hours of darkness. She called her supervisor but was unable to reach him immediately.



“He did call back, but I could not remember why I called him,” Slaughtaire said. “The sheriff asked for my driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance. Watching the video tape, I vaguely remember pulling everything out of the glove box and handing it to him.”



Slaughtaire was asked to step out of the car and provide a breath sample, which she refused.



“I agreed to do a field sobriety test on the side of the road, failing miserably,” she said. “After the sheriff called everything in, I was handcuffed and taken to the local sheriff’s department.”



Slaughtaire called her supervisor back upon arriving at the station, and he informed her he was already there.



“I was handcuffed to a bench, talking to my supervisor through a window,” she said. “I looked at him and said, ‘I am not supposed to be on this side of the glass.’



“It was then I realized I made a huge mistake,” she continued.



Her bail was set at $1,200 and because a good portion of her money was spent on drinks at the bar, she could not afford the amount.



“I called different bail bonds multiple times with no answer,” Slaughtaire said. “I was beginning to settle with the idea of having to sit in the cell until Monday.”



While processing her paperwork, one of the sheriff’s commented on her rarity of having no tickets or traffic violations on file.



“They told me I did not want to be there, and suggested a particular bail bondsman for me to call,” Slaughtaire said.



Slaughtaire was bailed out May 31st at 1 a.m., after being at the station for eight hours.



“I sat in my house until my court date on Monday,” she said. “Everyone was calling me, but I didn’t know what to tell them. I didn’t know anything.”



After attending court, Slaughtaire’s work unit took away her service, her senior airman stripe was deferred, and her on-base driving privileges were revoked for a year. She had driving restrictions off-base, was required to pay $400 to attend a weekend of Alcoholics Anonymous and attend the Air Force Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment program.



“For a long time after the incident happened I was mad at myself,” she said. “I was very depressed and hurt. The people I thought were my friends were not wingmen to me.”



Since the incident Slaughtaire has been working as a coordinator with Airmen Against Drunk Driving to prevent other Airmen from making the same mistake she did.



AADD is an Air Force initiative giving Airmen free rides home when their plans have fallen through.



According to Slaughtaire, looking back on the situation has humbled her.



“I speak about my situation to anyone who is willing to listen,” she said. “As an active member of AADD, I can now be that wingman that I did not have.”



If interested in volunteering for AADD, contact Staff Sgt. John Heffington, AADD president, at 731-2710.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 15:39 Story ID: 222648 Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drinking and driving; a lesson you shouldn’t have to learn the hard way, by SrA Jaeda Tookes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.