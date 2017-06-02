Medical Service Corps holds annual symposium

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Wearing her hat as the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery’s director, Medical Service Corps (MSC), Rear Adm. Anne M. Swap, who is also the commander of Navy Medicine East (NME), spoke at the annual Medical Service Corps (MSC) Specialty Leader Symposium Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.



The focus of the symposium, which brought together approximately 60 MSC officers from around the globe, was on the important role MSC officers have in supporting the Navy surgeon general’s goals of health, readiness and partnerships. Topics discussed during the three-day training symposium ranged from compliance to value based care.



The Navy’s MSC is comprised of over 2,700 Naval officers; encompassing 31 diverse specialties that include physician assistants, physical therapists, pharmacists, psychologists; aerospace physiologists and health care executive leadership--the career path taken by Swap.



During her closing remarks Swap stressed the important role of the MSC leaders, thanking them for their dedication and support.



“It takes a village to run the Medical Service Corps,” she said as she encouraged attendees to reach out to her in the future for any guidance they might need.



MSC officers continue to invest in capabilities that are uniquely inherent to the Navy and Marine Corps team by serving in a variety of settings; such as expeditionary medical operations in support of our war fighters to humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions, reaching as far as Africa to Southeast Asia.



NME is one of two regional commands that manage Navy Medicine's global health care network. It oversees the delivery of medical, dental and other health care services to approximately one million patients across almost 100 facilities in the eastern hemisphere—including the Tidewater Enhanced Multi-Service Market which brings together Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, U.S. Air Force Hospital Langley and McDonald Army Health Center. Plus, its public health activities extend globally. For more information, visit www.med.navy.mil/sites/nme.

