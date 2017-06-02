Naval Hospital Jacksonville again receives highest level quality recognition

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) again awarded Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville with Patient-Centered Medical Home Level III Recognition in January 2017.



This is the highest level of recognition, and was awarded to primary care clinics at the hospital (Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, and Pediatrics), as well as at the hospital’s branch health clinics in Albany, Jacksonville, Kings Bay, and Mayport.



“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology, and coordinated care focused on patients,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane. “Recognition shows that Naval Hospital Jacksonville (family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics) and Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville (primary care) have the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”



The Navy’s approach to the Patient-Centered Medical Home is Medical Home Port, which places patients in the center of a collaborative team of caregivers — from doctors to case managers — led by the primary care manager.



“NCQA is the nation’s gold standard,” said Capt. David Collins, NH Jacksonville commanding officer. “We’re honored to be recognized for the excellent care that our Medical Home Port teams provide our patients every day.”



To view the command’s primary care doctors, download the free “NHJax” mobile app, or visit the command’s website at www.med.navy.mil/sites/navalhospitaljax and select “Medical Home Port.”



The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home standards emphasize the use of systematic, patient-centered, coordinated care that supports access, communication, and patient involvement.



NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s web site (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.



NH Jacksonville's priority since its founding in 1941 is to heal the nation's heroes and their families. The command is comprised of the Navy's third largest hospital and five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. Of its patient population (163,000 active and retired sailors, soldiers, Marines, airmen, guardsmen, and their families), about 85,000 are enrolled with a primary care manager and Medical Home Port team at one of its facilities. To find out more or download the command’s mobile app, visit www.med.navy.mil/sites/navalhospitaljax.

