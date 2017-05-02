New 181 IW Commander Takes the Lead

HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. – The 181st Intelligence Wing welcomes U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Alderdice as the new wing commander Feb. 4, 2017, at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base.



It is a blessing to lead the Airmen of the 181st Intelligence Wing and to command the unique missions associated with providing intelligence support around the globe, said Alderdice.



Alderdice, arriving from the 122nd Fighter Wing, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, has served in the armed forces for 37 years.



Alderdice began his career as an enlisted Airman before commissioning in 1985 as a weapons system officer. He was a weapons system officer in the F-4D and the F-4E. He received the aeronautical rating of pilot in 1990 and has flown aircraft such as the F-4E, F-15C and F-16C.



Alderdice’s extensive experience commanding a fighter squadron, aircraft maintenance squadron, maintenance group and mission support group have given him a unique breadth of knowledge to lead the 181st IW.



“I’m enthusiastic about becoming commander and a Racer,” said Alderdice. “It can’t be a bigger honor to lead the men and women of the 181st Intelligence Wing.”



Being Racer Ready is a major priority, said Alderdice. Family, personal, spiritual and physical readiness is key.



The assumption of command ceremony is rooted in military history dating back to the 18th century. At that time, organizational flags were uniquely developed for each unit. To this flag and its commander, the soldiers of the unit would dedicate their loyalty and trust.



When a change of command took place, the flag was passed to the individual assuming the command. This gesture was accomplished in front of the unit so that all could witness their new leader assuming his dutiful position.



Witnessed by the 181st IW Airmen and guests, Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard, presented Alderdice with the 181st IW flag.



Alderdice is taking the place of Brig. Gen. L. Kip Clark, now chief of staff of the Indiana Air National Guard.



With his 37 years of experience, Alderdice leads the Airmen of the 181st IW in the never-ending mission to remain Racer Ready!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.05.2017 14:04 Story ID: 222567 Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US Web Views: 82 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New 181 IW Commander Takes the Lead, by A1C Kevin Schulze, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.