    Engineers train to be a ready force

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Story by Pfc. Leona Hendrickson 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    “The main purpose of the training on the UGT-I was for the soldiers to familiarize themselves with the .50 caliber M2 and be comfortable with it,” said Sgt. Raphael Prince, a horizontal construction supervisor with the 662nd Eng. Co. “The soldiers practiced loading and unloading the weapon, getting their sight picture and engaging targets.”
    Prince, who was the trainer for the UGT-I said this training would help the soldiers deal with any issues they may encounter at weapons qualification such as a weapon jam and gives the soldiers a feel for the weapon and what they should expect.
    Staff Sgt. Raynard Francis, a horizontal construction engineer who got to practice on the machine said it has been about eight years since he last used a real .50-caliber weapon.
    “Train as you fight,” said Francis. “This training was good. It brought back memories of when I was a gunner on the .50-cal.”
    Francis said he thinks every soldier needs to learn the equipment and go through the training. It teaches you how to walk the round to the target and the soldiers get a feel the weapon as far as the recoil and weight.
    The unit also trained in EST 2000 with M16 and M4 rifles. The training was led by Staff Sgt. Kito Liburd.
    “We do this training about four times a year,” said Liburd. “Some soldiers have complications, but the biggest thing I think is just remembering the fundamentals and nervousness.”
    In the EST 2000 training, soldiers worked on zeroing their weapons, night fire and a gas mask scenario.
    “The most difficult part for me is donning the gas mask while doing the training,” said Spc. Ndale Blaize.
    With these training simulations, IWQ this training year should go a lot smoother for many soldiers.
    Blaize expressed his satisfaction with this practice.
    “The training is very productive because it’s not something we get to do every day.”

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 11:32
    Story ID: 222560
    Location: VIRGIN ISLANDS, US
    EST 2000
    VING
    662nd Engineer Company
    Unstabilized Gunnery Trainer-Individual

