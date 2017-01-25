1/114th AVN flight crew train on Black Hawks

Photo By Sgt. Juanita Philip | Pfc. Mark Fatal, a member of the Detachment 1 Delta Company 1/114 Aviation Security &...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Juanita Philip | Pfc. Mark Fatal, a member of the Detachment 1 Delta Company 1/114 Aviation Security & Support, Virgin Islands National Guard conduct general maintenance on a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter at the Wyoming Army Aviation Support Facility along with the staff, Jan. 12. Four personnel from the aviation detachment travelled to the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base near Cheyenne, Wyoming to assist the Wyoming National Guard aviation staff with aircraft maintenance. see less | View Image Page

Sgt. 1st Class Gary Thomas, Staff Sgt. Peter Bandoo, Spc. Jermal Christophe and Pfc. Mark Fatal, conducted general maintenance on a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter at the Wyoming Army Aviation Support Facility along with the staff there.



“We conducted general maintenance to include a phase, which is where an aircraft needs a maintenance overhaul after a certain amount of time or flights,” said Bandoo, a crew chief/mechanic with the unit. “It is basically stripped down to the bare minimum to look for deficiencies which are either repaired or replaced, then put back together.”



“We worked on the mast, which holds the blades, flight controls, de-icing equipment and the crankshaft; we started at the front of the aircraft and worked our way back,” Bandoo stated.



“When we got there, the aircraft was at 48 percent completion; when we left it was at 98 percent, we were not able to put the blades back on because of run-ups that had to be done.”



The team was in training for 10 productive days, and worked arduously while they were away. “We were able to bump up some of their production and maintenance by at least three weeks,” he added.



The WYNG’s State Army Aviation Officer, Lt. Col. Stacy Roth was very grateful for the team’s help with the preventive maintenance inspection of the aircraft, and is eager for future training.



“I am very interested in continuing our relationship and growing it as we are able,” said Roth. “I look forward to building a relationship where we can exchange help, support, and learning opportunities whenever they may present!”



In addition to aircraft maintenance, the VING members also did flight orientation with the WYNG on their inactive duty training period.



“We attended training with them and were afforded a local area orientation around Wyoming, we got to see some of the wildlife,” said Bandoo.



The training was a welcome change for the team due to a lack of aircrafts in the VING. For the senior members it was a great way too refresh old training; the newer members got to put their new training to practical use.



“I had not worked on Black Hawks since 2007, the younger Soldiers have not seen one since AIT [advanced individual training].”



“This training was very beneficial for me because I was happy to be back on a Black Hawk,” Bandoo explained.





“Since the younger members had the latest computer manual knowledge on maintaining these aircrafts they brought SFC Thomas and me up to speed and pretty much drove the train with finding replacement parts.”



Bandoo expressed how important the training was to the unit members; not just for the sake of knowledge but to show the relevance of the unit.



“This MOS is not cheap, it is very expensive to train and for us not to have aircrafts is a waste of knowledge and experience.”



“Going up there was an eye-opener, it shows that we do need aircrafts to keep these youngsters engaged within the VING,” Bandoo went on to say.



“This type of training is the incentive that will keep them in the VING, and it also is a great opportunity to represent the Virgin Islands and show off our work ethic.”



The team members voiced their hopes to conduct this type of training in the future. “I am looking forward to another opportunity like this. It kept us proficient, the WYNG personnel we worked with were very thankful and grateful for our assistance and please with our skills,” he said.



“The people in Wyoming were very receptive to us- on and off base. They were as friendly and hospitable to us as fellow Virgin Islanders with the greeting of the day, and were very interested our home state.”