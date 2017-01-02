VING Rec. and Ret. visit local school on Game Day

The day was planned and organized by physical education teacher and the coach of the girls’ varsity basketball team, the St. Croix Educational Complex Lady Barracudas, Derrick Miller Sr., and began with a movie at Caribbean Cinemas theater and ended with a rival exhibition basketball game.

Approximately 400 students and faculty met and watched “Hidden Figures” before breaking for lunch and reconvening at St. Croix Educational Complex for the basketball game.

St. Croix Educational Complex Barracudas varsity boys’ team played against the defending champions of the intramural league, the St. Croix Central High School Caribs.



During the game, the Rec. and Ret. Bn. set up a table with information about the VING, the benefits of joining the military and also ASVAB (armed services vocational aptitude battery) dates.

“We try to keep a good partnership with the schools on island,” said Sgt. Leon Perkins Sr. “In reference to enlisting, teaching the kids to be better citizens in the community, and also introducing them to our ROTC program, we want to ensure that they know what to expect in the military and give them the best opportunity if they choose to join.”

Sgt. Perkins, recruiting and retention career counselor, also spoke on other future events that Rec. and Ret. Bn. would be a part of for students and the community of the Virgin Islands.

“We have the ASVAB coming up on February 9 here at complex for all students aged 16 to 24,” said Sgt. Perkins. “We also have another game that will be hosted at Central instead at a later date. This year we are going to try to be apart of even more educational and festive activities to get more community involvement.”

“Todays exhibition game brings up the rivalry between complex and central. Today would’ve been a half-day for students but we thought that taking the kids to see a movie and having this game would engage them.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 17:02 Story ID: 222549 Location: ST. CROIX, VI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VING Rec. and Ret. visit local school on Game Day, by SGT Priscilla Desormeaux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.