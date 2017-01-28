(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    130th Airlift Wing plays host to West Virginia State JROTC drill competition

    West Virginia State JROTC drill competition

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley | St. Albans High School students perform a rifle throw during the armed platoon...... read more read more

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Story by Capt. Holli Nelson 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard

    Numerous high schools from around the state participated in the competition which judged their abilities to execute specific drill movements and tasks. Throughout the day students were asked to showcase their routines for armed platoon, unarmed platoon, armed and unarmed solo exhibition and an overall performance.
    “It was a privilege to be able to host the championship here for these outstanding students,” said Col. Randy Huffman, 130th AW vice wing commander. “It is important that our wing supports community events such as this, and we are thankful to be able to forge new partnerships with the JROTC drill teams and high schools in the state.”
    Awards were given out to the top performers in each category and to the overall best drill team. This year’s winner was Riverside High School from Belle and the runner up was St. Albans High School from St. Albans.
    More than 500 people attended the event throughout the day and gained exposure to the 130th AW, its mission and Airmen who serve the community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 16:22
    Story ID: 222548
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Airlift Wing plays host to West Virginia State JROTC drill competition, by Capt. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    West Virginia
    WV
    130th Airlift Wing
    JROTC Competiton

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT