130th Airlift Wing plays host to West Virginia State JROTC drill competition

Numerous high schools from around the state participated in the competition which judged their abilities to execute specific drill movements and tasks. Throughout the day students were asked to showcase their routines for armed platoon, unarmed platoon, armed and unarmed solo exhibition and an overall performance.

“It was a privilege to be able to host the championship here for these outstanding students,” said Col. Randy Huffman, 130th AW vice wing commander. “It is important that our wing supports community events such as this, and we are thankful to be able to forge new partnerships with the JROTC drill teams and high schools in the state.”

Awards were given out to the top performers in each category and to the overall best drill team. This year’s winner was Riverside High School from Belle and the runner up was St. Albans High School from St. Albans.

More than 500 people attended the event throughout the day and gained exposure to the 130th AW, its mission and Airmen who serve the community.

