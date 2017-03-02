VING Annual Training 2017

From Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2017, soldiers prepared for the upcoming Vigilant Guard exercise, a scenario-based training designed to prepare them to perform emergency disaster relief efforts after a natural disaster in support of civil authorities.

In preparation for VG 17, VING personnel conducted unit specific training. These trainings varied and covered a wide range of skills that will allow each unit to work together as efficiently as possible during the exercise.

662nd Engineer Co. prepared their unit by ensuring soldiers conducted driver’s training, monocular night vision familiarization training, gear inspection, record updates, an operation security brief and resiliency classes. The driver’s training was the course that required soldiers to train on unfamiliar skills.

“Today we are actually doing a course where the soldiers learn to operate a vehicle with a trailer attached,” said Staff Sgt. Kito Liburd, Construction Supervisor. “We have to instruct the soldiers properly so that when they are operating the vehicles they don’t hit something with the trailer because of unfamiliarity. If we are sent on a mission during Vigilant Guard we need soldiers that have had this training.”

The 661st Military Police Detachment prepared by also conducting driver’s training, fingerprinting, ruck marches and updating administrative files . A more hands-on training activity involved soldiers maneuvering an obstacle course in Humvees.

“We had different lanes for the soldiers to go through using the Humvees so they would be prepared for the real thing,” said Sgt. Aidza Stapleton, Traffic Accident Investigator. “One lane had them searching the vehicles while another had them using only their ground guides. Each lane made them practice skills that they’ll need for Vigilant Guard.”

The Joint Force Headquarters - Headquarter and Headquarter Detachment conducted soldier readiness processing, attended legal briefs, driver’s training, warrior tasks and section training- compiling six indexes which were used to complete certain annexes which would then generate an operation order for Vigilant Guard.

Additionally, a group of soldiers and airmen conducted a tabletop exercise during the training period where they rehearsed their roles as part of a joint task force for Vigilant Guard 17.

“Various Joint Task Force sections comprised the Joint Operations Planning Process, whose primary function is to produce products to disseminate to different task forces in support of Vigilant Guard 17-3All in all, each unit trained on skill(s) that they felt was necessary to hone in preparation of VG 17-3,” said Sgt. 1st Class Newton Severin, J3 NCO for the upcoming exercise.

Vigilant Guard is a United States Northern Command and National Guard Bureau sponsored exercise program that will be hosted in the U.S. Virgin Islands in the upcoming months.

