The metals technology shop fixes and builds parts and tools for any situation at Al Udeid. These Airmen are a mix of machinists and welders, and are able to create or fix a multitude of items, ranging from aircraft parts to metal pieces or tools that no longer exist in supply inventory. Through their efforts, the capabilities and missions of many different agencies are able to press on.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 08:35 Story ID: 222530 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Metals technology shop: You need it, they build it, by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.