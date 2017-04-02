(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Metals technology shop: You need it, they build it

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.04.2017

    Story by Senior Airman Miles Wilson 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The metals technology shop fixes and builds parts and tools for any situation at Al Udeid. These Airmen are a mix of machinists and welders, and are able to create or fix a multitude of items, ranging from aircraft parts to metal pieces or tools that no longer exist in supply inventory. Through their efforts, the capabilities and missions of many different agencies are able to press on.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 08:35
    Story ID: 222530
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Metals technology shop: You need it, they build it, by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Grand Slam Wing
    AUAB
    Operation Inherent Resolve

