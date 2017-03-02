(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    “…When my draft number came up…”

    Faces of Beale: Charlie Toomer

    Photo By Airman Tristan Viglianco | Charlie Toomer, 9th Maintenance Squadron egress systems craftsman, poses for a photo...... read more read more

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Story by Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    “I joined the Air Force in November 1970. I originally wanted to join the railroad, but when my draft number came up I was given a choice; get placed in the branch the government wanted me in or make my own decision. So I picked the Air Force and it was the best choice I’ve made. I’m happy for all the experiences I have had. I’ve been to Japan, England, the Philippines, Canada, and Korea. I first arrived on Beale in 1975. I then PCS’d to one of Beale’s overseas detachments in 1980 before eventually returning in 1983. I finally retired from the Air Force in 1993 after over 22 years of service. Out of all the jets I worked on in my career, I’d say the SR-71 is my favorite. I am thankful for the help and support I have received from my supervisors, egress personnel, and others. I truly believe prayers from family and friends as well as blessings from above have made my life journey possible.”

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “…When my draft number came up…”, by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Faces of Beale

