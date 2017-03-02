“I joined the Air Force in November 1970. I originally wanted to join the railroad, but when my draft number came up I was given a choice; get placed in the branch the government wanted me in or make my own decision. So I picked the Air Force and it was the best choice I’ve made. I’m happy for all the experiences I have had. I’ve been to Japan, England, the Philippines, Canada, and Korea. I first arrived on Beale in 1975. I then PCS’d to one of Beale’s overseas detachments in 1980 before eventually returning in 1983. I finally retired from the Air Force in 1993 after over 22 years of service. Out of all the jets I worked on in my career, I’d say the SR-71 is my favorite. I am thankful for the help and support I have received from my supervisors, egress personnel, and others. I truly believe prayers from family and friends as well as blessings from above have made my life journey possible.”

