Security enterprise builds partner nation's defenses

By ADRIANE ELLIOT



The Security Assistance Command delivered additional AN/TPQ-36 Firefinder radar systems to Ukrainian armed forces July 2.

The Q-36 radar systems, with its early detection capability, will help defend against rocket, mortar and artillery attacks, a constant and lethal threat to military personnel and civilian populations in eastern Ukraine.

“USASAC’s July delivery is in support of the FY ‘16 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, part of a much larger package that includes everything from communication and medical equipment to night vision devices, personal protection equipment, and military training,” Jason Evans, USASAC’s country program manager for Ukraine, said. “The entire program totals well over $200 million, and brings U.S. security assistance committed to Ukraine since the start of the crisis to over $600 million.”

USAI is a U.S. Department of Defense initiative that allows the U.S. government to help build the security and defense capacity of Ukraine’s security forces. USASAC is directly supporting this mission by providing defense articles, services and training to Ukraine’s ground forces, National Guard, and State Border Guard Service.

The FY ‘16 National Defense Authorization Act established USAI in response to Russia’s attempted annexation and occupation of Crimea, and continued aggression by combined Russian-separatist forces in eastern Ukraine,

Evans said the additional Q-36 systems will further augment Ukraine’s current indirect fire defense, complementing the Q-48 counter-mortar radar systems previously provided.

“Mortars are smaller projectiles, with a shorter range; artillery is a broad term for larger, projectiles with an extended range,” Evans explained. “The Q-36 radars will provide Ukraine with the capability to detect both.”

Security Assistance Training Management Organization, a Fort-Bragg-based subordinate organization of USASAC, is facilitating the Q-36 radar military training teams being led by USAREUR assigned forces, and supported by members of the Fire Center of Excellence and Tobyhanna Army Depot.

“Working in concert with U.S. Army Europe, the Fire Center of Excellence and PM-Radar at Tobyhanna Army Deport, USA-SATMO assembled a strong team of professionals with the expertise to provide exceptional training on the Q-36 radar system,” Mark Moen, SATMO’s director of regional operations, said. “This training will greatly improve the capability of the Ukrainian armed forces, leading to a more stable and secure Ukraine.”

Editor’s note: USASAC, with support from Army Materiel Command, DOD agencies and U.S. industry, provides materiel, training, education and other services to help 153 partner nations and multinational organizations strengthen their defensive capabilities, deter aggression, achieve regional stability and promote democratic values. The command is known as the Army’s Face to the World, and boasts more than 5,463 foreign military sales cases with a combined program value of more than $173 billion.

