Saudi-based security enterprise workers enjoy adventure

Moving from the sun kissed beauty of Southern Florida to the arid, sand dusted climate of Saudi Arabia might not sound tempting to most people. But for some, it is the greatest adventure of their lives.



Gina Marie Collins, an analyst with Sigmatech Security Assistance Management Directorate in Huntsville, Ala., just returned from a four-year assignment with the Office of the Program Manager-Saudi Arabian National Guard. Based at a secure military compound where employees work and live, she served as an acquisition management specialist for the aviation team.



During downtime, the region is a virtual playground for travelers, said Collins, whose travels include Abu Dhabi, Thailand, Dubai and South Africa.



“Saudi Arabia is one of those places where you have to be creative in finding things to do,” she admitted, “but it’s also an assignment that allows you the time, finances and autonomy to do so.”



Time, leave and autonomy



Collins called it a great place for reflection, somewhere you can click the reset button. “It’s the perfect location to leave distractions behind and focus on yourself – your career, education and personal goals.



“It feels like you have a lot of time on your hands since you are not exposed to things you would be exposed to in the U.S. – movie theaters, bars, dance clubs.”



And the fact that employee leave nearly doubles with overseas home leave and host country holidays makes it that much easier to travel and enjoy self-improvement.



Financial benefits



Jana Weston is OPM-SANG’s chief of Contracting and, like Collins, has worked in Saudi for four years. Although the typical assignment for military and civilian personnel is one year unaccompanied (up to five with an extension) and for civilians two to five years accompanied, Weston was not ready to give up the advantages of living and working in the Middle East.



For people who want to make or save more money, Weston said on top of employees’ salaries, they get a 25 percent hardship differential incentive and additional money for post allowance. In all, it can add up to almost 30 percent, based on the employee’s spendable income and fixed calculations.



Employees who accept assignments with OPM-SANG store their household goods and vehicles in the U.S. and are provided furnished villas and relatively new automobiles.



“You pay no rent or utilities; you get free cable, a cell phone and fuel for your vehicle free of charge,” noted Weston.



Other benefits include tax-free shopping at the commissary and Post Exchange and an approximately $45,000 annual travel budget.



While she is happy with these advantages, she doesn’t stay for the money. For her, it’s the thrill of a serving in a unique location and contributing to a critical mission with national security and global impact.



“The work environment is so fulfilling and you get a different perspective and sense of purpose. It comes with an intensity that you might not get at your standard stateside assignment,” she said.



Attitude and adventure



The benefits are many, but Weston said “people who aren’t open-minded are making a mistake coming to this assignment. You aren’t going to have the same creature comforts, the same TV stations or routines. And if you’re not mentally prepared for that, it is not going to be a pleasant assignment.”



“We’ve hired a fair number of people who hate it here because they bring a sense of American entitlement with them,” she said.



To combat the feeling of being on a small compound, Weston said provided activities include woodworking and ceramic classes, a library, sporting events, horseback riding, trips and tours.



Just for women



Any way you look at it, living and working at OPM-SANG is a different life. Women, for example must wear head and body coverings when traveling off the compound. If not, you could be scorned by Saudi’s religious police and even some Muslim women.



Again, she said, it goes back to having a positive attitude. “You can look at wearing the abaya and head covering as a drawback, or you can look at it as not having to fuss over clothes and hair,” Weston said.



Another unique aspect for women is not driving. Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world where women are not allowed to drive. OPM-SANG’s female employees are issued late model sedans that they can drive on the compound, but they must be driven off the compound by a male driver. Fortunately, a shuttle service is available around the clock, and it’s only a matter of calling and waiting to be picked up and transported to the destination of your choice.



Culture and customs



When OPM-SANG personnel and family members go off the compound, “something for everyone” is more than a cliché. “Everything is available – amazing shopping and restaurants, just about anything you could expect any normal large city – KFCs, McDonalds, Starbucks and Applebee’s.”



But it is the tourist-friendly souks that intrigue serious shoppers. Souks are Arab marketplaces or bazaars where consumers can bargain for a good deal.



Weston said the bustling commercial center of Riyadh is jam-packed with the most eclectic and the most commonplace finds. She said favorites for shoppers include reasonably priced gold, Persian carpets and souvenirs of every size and variety.



Safety and security



While out and about, Weston said personnel should be aware of their surroundings.



“We have a two-person rule so we don’t go anywhere by ourselves,” she said.



In addition to using the battle buddy system, personnel and residents report their movements to the security division while off the installation.



“Our command takes security very seriously and they indoctrinate us all the time to be aware of surroundings. But I can say that, in my four years here, I’ve never had an incident that caused me alarm,” Weston said.



For anyone who has not traveled broad, Collins and Weston agree on one thing: Keep an open mind.



“Be patient to the way others do things in their ‘backyard,’ which will seem different from where you are from in the world. Living abroad is a challenging experience,” said Collins, “but with patience and understanding, you will adapt and enjoy this new way of life.”

