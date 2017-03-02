Team Shaw comes together for beautification project

Photo By Airman BrieAnna Stillman | Team Shaw members work together to take apart a defensive fighting position during a...... read more read more Photo By Airman BrieAnna Stillman | Team Shaw members work together to take apart a defensive fighting position during a beautification project at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 1, 2017. The DFP was used in exercises for personnel deploying downrange, giving them the training to take cover in a shelter and the ability to shoot the enemy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman) see less | View Image Page

With the help of volunteers, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen removed several outdated defensive fighting positions, Feb. 1.



As part of an ongoing beautification project for areas around the base, the DFPs were tackled first in order to update the site and improve the safety of the area.



“Being able to do projects like this, making Shaw a better place, is really a way to show ownership of the base,” said Chief Master Sgt. Steven Mullens, 20th Mission Support Group superintendent. “I think it is imperative to be an owner and not a renter.”



The DFPs were built approximately 15 years ago and were typically used by security forces members during training exercises to prepare for deployments.

DFPs are typically holes in the earth with a structured cover which creates a protective shelter while allowing a person to see out into the battlefield and shoot at the enemy.



The DFPs removed were no longer used by Team Shaw during training.



“Doing tasks like taking out DFPs really gives us an opportunity to leave Shaw a better place than we found it,” said Staff Sgt. Sonny Tanner, 20th CES heavy equipment operator.



In an effort to improve the base, past projects focused on hurricane relief efforts from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. This removal of DFPs was one of the initial beautification projects 20th CES Airmen were able to complete following the hurricane.



Once relief efforts are finished, the 20th CES plans to continue investing in restoration endeavors across the base with the assistance of other squadrons and volunteers.



This teamwork is just one way Weasels demonstrate their pride of ownership at Shaw.