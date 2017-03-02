Navy Medicine East Encourages Sailors and Marines to Protect their Hearts

The human heart pushes blood packed with oxygen, hormones, nutrients and cells throughout your body. Taking care of this vital organ now will help ensure it remains healthy as long as possible.



Providers throughout Navy Medicine East’s (NME) region of care spanning the eastern hemisphere are encouraging Sailors, Marines and their families to make healthier choices, not only during February’s Heart Health Month, but throughout the year.



“A healthy lifestyle goes a long way in preventing heart disease,” said Capt. Nicole McIntyre, NME’s senior medical officer. “And Navy Medicine has innovative resources to keep the Navy and Marine Corps family heart healthy.”



NME’s health care facilities offer patients a variety of programs, tools and health care experts to help patients maintain heart health. Fitness enhancements and weight management programs, like ShipShape, and nationally recognized smoking cessation program are some of the ways NME health care teams are helping the Navy and Marine Corps family protect their hearts. Preventive health screenings—blood pressure, fasting lipoprotein (cholesterol and triglycerides), body weight, blood glucose—are available to determine early risks. And patients have access to nutritionists, dieticians, fitness experts, physical therapists along with their primary care team and specialists such as cardiologists and internists.



Cardiovascular disease, including heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure, is the number one killer in the United States and can be prevented in many cases with a healthy lifestyle. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), one in four people in the United States will die from heart disease every year. That’s more than 610,000 deaths a year, making heart disease the number one killer in the U.S.



According to the American Heart Association, while heart disease is often viewed as something to worry about when you get older, approximately half of American adults who have heart disease are under the age of 60.



While heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women, according to the CDC, it is largely preventable.



“Healthy habits are critical in preventing heart disease,” said Captain McIntyre. “Don’t smoke; and if you do smoke, stop. Maintain a healthy weight. Eat a healthy diet, starting with reducing saturated fat and limiting your salt intake. Exercise regularly. And be sure to prevent or treat your other health conditions, particularly high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.”



Patients are encouraged to take a first step to a healthier heart by having a discussion with their primary care manager about their cardiovascular health and risk factors.



NME is one of two regional commands that manage Navy Medicine's global health care network. It oversees the delivery of medical, dental and other health care services to approximately one million patients across almost 100 facilities in the eastern hemisphere—including the Tidewater Enhanced Multi-Service Market which brings together Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, U.S. Air Force Hospital Langley and McDonald Army Health Center. Plus, its public health activities extend globally. For more information, visit www.med.navy.mil/sites/nme.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 14:43 Story ID: 222480 Location: PORTSMOUTH , VA, US Web Views: 42 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Medicine East Encourages Sailors and Marines to Protect their Hearts, by PO2 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.