    Leaders Leading from the Front

    Army Reserve Soldier wins First Army Division West Best Warrior Competition

    Photo By Master Sgt. Anthony L Taylor | From left to right: Master Sgt. Irma Banks, 5th Armored Brigade; Army Reserve Sgt....... read more read more

    FORT BLISS, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Story by Master Sgt. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Story By Sgt. Matthew S. Griffith

    FORT BLISS, Texas - First Army’s 5th Armored Brigade hosted the annual
    Division West Best Warrior Competition this year at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 20, 2017.

    The competition determines the best Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier throughout the division.

    Soldiers competed throughout their respective brigades for a chance to compete, for their brigade, at the Division level Best Warrior Competition.

    These observer coach/trainers were tested on Army aptitude by conquering weapon qualifications, a 12-mile ruck march, combatives, land navigation and other tasks relevant to OC/T training that prepares the readiness of Soldiers to operate and excel in combat operations all over the world.

    “The Best Warrior Competition is designed to bring the best and brightest NCOs together for some healthy competition, which is something that makes everyone better,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey R. Dillingham, First Army Division West Command Sergeant Major. “Our goal is to recognize the best and the brightest, so we can make examples of them
    and set them up to be future leaders within the military.”

    "This competition brings NCOs together who are fit, doctrinally sound, and prepared to do their mission. These Soldiers set the example for the rest of the OC/Ts within their battalion and brigades to educate and improve the readiness of our National Guard and Reserve Soldiers," said Dillingham.

    After three grueling days of competition Army Reserve Sgt. First Class Fernando Terrazas, assigned to 2/364 Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade, won the Divisional level Best Warrior Competition and now prepares to compete at the First Army Best Warrior Competition held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington later this year.

    The winner of the First Army level Best Warrior Competition will have a chance to compete in the U.S. Army’s Best Warrior Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia for the opportunity to be the Army's Best NCO and Soldier of the Year.

    5th Armored Brigade congratulates all of the Soldiers that competed in the competition and wishes Sgt. First Class Terrazas the best of luck in the upcoming First Army Best Warrior Competition.

