Planning for the future of the Shaw community

Team Shaw members are scheduled to meet and discuss establishing a protective designation for the Midlands of South Carolina with civilian and military officials, Jan. 11.



“This is an effort to further protect the military mission, environment, and community by working to collaborate land-usage around our military installations,” said James Olsen, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron community planner.



The meeting follows the completion of the Sumter-Shaw Air Force Base Joint Land Use Study.



The study, completed in September 2016, assessed land use around Shaw AFB and Poinsett Electronic Combat Range. It also considered the potential for F-35 Lightning II operations at Shaw.



“The primary goal of this JLUS was to further support the preservation of long-term land use compatibility between Shaw AFB and Poinsett ECR, and the surrounding communities,” said Olsen. “The primary objectives, therefore, were to increase awareness among the multiple stakeholders of each other’s needs and requirements; encourage collaboration among stakeholders, with the goal of increased compatibility; and maintain land use compatibility by implementing recommended tools.”



Three meetings were held throughout the study to update the public and receive input from local stakeholders. Local community members were also offered an opportunity to provide feedback by participating in a survey.



Recommendations were made following the study’s completion.



“The primary recommendation from the 2016 JLUS Technical Committee and Policy Committee was to extend the Regulatory Military Protection Areas,” said Olsen. “This would improve the safety and security of all parties and mitigate larger F-35 noise contours should they come to Shaw AFB or Poinsett ECR.”



In response to these recommendations, military and local officials are working toward establishing the area around Shaw AFB as a Sentinel Landscape.



Information on the Sentinel Landscapes’ website states, “Sentinel Landscapes are working or natural lands important to the nation’s defense mission – places where preserving the working and rural character of key landscapes strengthens the economies of farms, ranches, and forests; conserves habitat and natural resources; and protects vital test and training missions conducted on those military installations that anchor such landscapes.”



The Sentinel Landscapes 2016 Report also states a key driver of the landscape partnership is to better align federal programs to maximize resources and benefits provided to local landowners and stakeholders.



For more information about the JLUS, visit www.sumtershaw-jlus.org.

For more information about Sentinel Landscapes, visit www.sentinellandscapes.org.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 09:49 Story ID: 222137 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Planning for the future of the Shaw community, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.