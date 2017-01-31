Boy Scouts watch last ‘Rocket’ launch

Boy Scout Troop 232 from Wilmington, North Carolina, watched Maj. Craig “Rocket” Baker, Air Combat Command’s F-16 Viper Demo Team pilot, perform his final flight here, Jan. 27.



The Viper Demo Team performs for various communities across the United States and Canada, representing the airpower of the U.S. Air Force and educating spectators about the military.



The 27 Scouts and their chaperones spent the day with the team, not only watching the performance but also learning about the Air Force.



“They are working on their Aviation Merit Badge,” said Maj. Matthew Feeman, 20th Operations Support Squadron wing weapons chief and coordinator of the Scout’s visit. “A lot of them are fond of the military. Being so close to a base, they wanted to come out and get a chance to see the Defense Department and the Air Force in action.”



Members of the team, including Baker, introduced themselves and talked about why they joined the Air Force. The Scouts then asked questions about the capabilities of the F-16CM Fighting Falcon, such as its flight ceiling and how much fuel it can carry.



The Boy Scouts were not the only ones who benefited from the experience; Staff Sgt. Stephen Mullens, Viper Demo Team avionics specialist, said seeing how excited children get watching the performance shows him how important it is to inspire the next generation.



“Our children are our future,” said Mullens. “They’re the future of the Air Force. They’re the future of the military. They’re going to take our spots in the future with the jobs we’re doing right now. It’s important we invest in them.”



The F-16 Viper Demo Team’s mission statement reads, “Inspiring the next generation of pilots and maintainers.”



Assisting the Scouts to earn their Aviation Merit Badge and to learn more about U.S. airpower is just one of the many ways the team works to accomplish their mission.

For more information about the Viper Demo Team visit www.shaw.af.mil/F-16ViperDemo or www.facebook.com/ViperDemoTeam.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 09:47 Story ID: 222136 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boy Scouts watch last ‘Rocket’ launch, by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.