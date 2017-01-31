MCAS Iwakuni welcomes USO

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni service members and personnel celebrated the United Service Organization, or USO, grand opening at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 31, 2017.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to signify the official opening. After regards to the sponsors and guests people were allowed to look around the facility while enjoying complimentary snacks and drinks.

The USO is a non-profit organization that provides military personnel with services to help them stay in touch with their loved ones back home.

“One of the hardest things about serving in the military is moving away from home to new lands and strange cultures,” said Charles Hyde, the regional vice president of the USO Pacific Regional Office. “The USO helps fill the void by easing the feeling of separation and connects them to the things that caused them to serve in the first place.”

Anyone with access to the air station is allowed enjoy the USO and take part in the many programs it provides.



“There are a lot of different programs that the USO brings to every installation,” said Aaron Gray, the center manager at USO Iwakuni. “We’re about taking care of families, service members and the Iwakuni community. Even JASDF (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) personnel can come to the USO and enjoy some of the things we provide.”



Hyde said the USO sponsors ‘Operation Birthday Cake’ where families back in America can contact the USO where their service member is stationed and get a cake delivered for their birthday.



The USO also offers a ‘Stronger Families’ program, which provides service members marriage retreat opportunities and ‘What to Expect When You’re expecting’ classes to help prepare those who are getting ready to start their family.



“It’s difficult being away from home,” said Hyde. “Activities usually done in the United States aren’t as readily available here. The USO offers service members a safe, secure environment that feels like home.”

