    New Jersey Air National Guard 119th Fighter Squadron prepares for Osan deployment

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Kamaile Chan 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Approximately 200 Airmen and 12 F-16 Fighting Falcons with the 119th Fighter Squadron from Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, are set to deploy in February to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, as the 119th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron in support of the U.S. Pacific Command Theater Security Package.

    The U.S. Air Force routinely deploys fighter aircraft to the region to provide U.S. PACOM and Pacific Air Forces with Theater Security Packages, which help maintain a deterrent against threats to regional security and stability.

    Movement of U.S. Air Force TSPs into the region has been a routine and integral part of U.S. PACOM’s force posture since March 2004.

    These theater security packages demonstrate the continuing U.S. commitment to stability and security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

    For more information, contact the Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs Office at 808-448-3209 or pacaf.paops@us.af.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 17:38
    Story ID: 222107
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey Air National Guard 119th Fighter Squadron prepares for Osan deployment, by SSgt Kamaile Chan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    USPACOM
    TSP
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    Republic of Korea
    177th Fighter Wing

