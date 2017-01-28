(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Moody volunteers aid tornado relief efforts

    ADEL, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Story by 2nd Lt. Kaitlin Toner 

    Moody Air Force Base

    “The community gives back to us in any way they can, so any chance we have to give back, we try to do as much as we can,” said Senior Master Sgt. William Ford, Airman and Family Readiness Center NCO in charge of readiness.

    To date, the tornado was the strongest in the county’s history and the only to cause fatalities.
    The tornado was just one in an outbreak along the southeast between Jan. 21 and 22. The NWS estimates that 12 tornados touched down in Southern Georgia, alone.
    “When disasters like this strike, our small group here can have a large impact [aiding relief efforts],” said Ford.
    For more information on how you can help the relief efforts, please call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at (229) 257-3333.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 17:14
    Story ID: 222098
    Location: ADEL, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody volunteers aid tornado relief efforts, by 2nd Lt. Kaitlin Toner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    tornado relief efforts

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT