Moody volunteers aid tornado relief efforts

“The community gives back to us in any way they can, so any chance we have to give back, we try to do as much as we can,” said Senior Master Sgt. William Ford, Airman and Family Readiness Center NCO in charge of readiness.



To date, the tornado was the strongest in the county’s history and the only to cause fatalities.

The tornado was just one in an outbreak along the southeast between Jan. 21 and 22. The NWS estimates that 12 tornados touched down in Southern Georgia, alone.

“When disasters like this strike, our small group here can have a large impact [aiding relief efforts],” said Ford.

For more information on how you can help the relief efforts, please call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at (229) 257-3333.

