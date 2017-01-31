Renovations were recently completed at the 20th Force Support Squadron Stephen M. Creech Golf Complex here.



The renovations began in mid-December, taking approximately three weeks to finish, and included replacing existing furniture, and updating old flooring and Pro Shop merchandise.



Lisa Stevens, 20th FSS deputy director, said the changes improved the overall environment.



“The clubhouse is so much brighter and welcoming,” said Stevens. “Customers can enjoy the views of the course while dining and also move about the Pro Shop easier.”



In addition to renovations, the facility expanded the menu at the Sand-Wich Trap Café.



The new environment and menu expansion may create a buzz and entice new customers, said Bobby Cartrett, 20th FSS community services flight chief.



A request has also been made for funds to renovate the locker rooms and restroom areas.



“We are not sure if it will be approved,” said Stevens, “but we are constantly looking for ways to update the course's clubhouse.”



For more information, contact the Carolina Lakes Golf Course at 803-895-1399, or visit www.20thfss.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 16:17 Story ID: 222088 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golf course completes renovations to a tee, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.