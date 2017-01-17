Night Terrors

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California – Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit took part in an intensive combat-centric training course Jan. 9-27 that taught them the skills necessary to support the MEU’s Maritime Raid Force here at Camp Pendleton.

The MRF is the Marine Corps’ elite clandestine force enabling precision raids, amphibious reconnaissance and a myriad of other mission sets. The Close Quarters Tactics Enablers course trains Marines to support the MRF in these mission sets.

“This type of training is paramount to the operational capabilities of the MEU’s MRF,” said Staff Sgt. Presten Gabaldon, the 15th MEU’s operations training chief and MRF liaison. “In close-quarters combat operations, one must have the ability and knowledge to make life and death decisions – when to shoot and when not to shoot – and it’s essential to not only the 15th MEU but to the Marine Corps as a whole.”

Enablers who participated in this training are subject matter experts who enhance and support the MRF mission by providing support such as law enforcement Marines handling military working dogs with the ability to find explosive ordnances, radio operators, and combat camera Marines who document the mission in the heat of battle.

During the CQTE course the Marines went through a variety of close-quarters combat-oriented training exercises, to include blindfolded weapons malfunction drills, urban patrolling, advanced marksmanship, and weapons manipulations in low-light visibility.

The skills taught at the course will help the 15th MEU effectively support the employment of the MRF in expeditionary operations while forward deployed.

“The 15th MEU’s goal in this training exercise is to ensure our Marines are confident, combat effective and prepared for any situation,” said Gabaldon, “Every day of training brings us one step closer to reaching that goal.”

