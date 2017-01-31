The six-Soldier team competed in a wide variety of physical and mental challenges designed to test their competencies as cavalry scouts. Cavalry scouts deploy forward of main forces and perform reconnasaince, providing vital information on enemy locations and capabilities, as well as provide additional combat power on the battlefield.



With the third-place fiinish, the team will travel back to Fort Benning’s Army National Guard Warrior Training Center to train and compete from Apr. 3-30 with three other Guard teams. The top three teams will move forward to compete in the Army’s Gainey Cup Competiton May 1- 5 for a chance at becoming the Army’s Best Scout Squad.



The Gainey Cup is a competition and trophy named after Command Sgt. Maj. (ret.) William J. Gainey, former Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and awarded to the Army’s best cavalry squad every year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 15:48 Story ID: 222076 Location: DIXON, IL, US Hometown: DIXON, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cavalry Scouts Move Forward in Gainey Cup Competition, by SFC Bryan Spreitzer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.