    Cavalry Scouts Move Forward in Gainey Cup Competition

    DIXON, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Spreitzer 

    Joint Force Headquarters- Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The six-Soldier team competed in a wide variety of physical and mental challenges designed to test their competencies as cavalry scouts. Cavalry scouts deploy forward of main forces and perform reconnasaince, providing vital information on enemy locations and capabilities, as well as provide additional combat power on the battlefield.

    With the third-place fiinish, the team will travel back to Fort Benning’s Army National Guard Warrior Training Center to train and compete from Apr. 3-30 with three other Guard teams. The top three teams will move forward to compete in the Army’s Gainey Cup Competiton May 1- 5 for a chance at becoming the Army’s Best Scout Squad.

    The Gainey Cup is a competition and trophy named after Command Sgt. Maj. (ret.) William J. Gainey, former Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and awarded to the Army’s best cavalry squad every year.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Location: DIXON, IL, US 
    Hometown: DIXON, IL, US
    Cavalry Scouts
    Illinois Army National Guard
    Gainey Cup
    2-106th Cavalry
    Gainey Cup Assessments

