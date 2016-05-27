(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OPTIMIZING FIRES: CREATING SYNERGIES WITH LEANER FORCE STRUCTURE

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2016

    Story by Marie Berberea 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Originally founded as the Field Artillery Journal, Fires serves as a forum for the discussions of all Fires professionals, Active, Reserves and National Guard; disseminates professional knowledge about progress, development and best use in campaigns; cultivates a common understanding of the power, limitations and application of joint Fires, both lethal and nonlethal; fosters joint Fires interdependency among the armed services; and promotes the understanding of and interoperability between the branches, all of which contribute to the good of the Army, joint and combined forces and our nation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2016
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    TAGS

    fires
    Soldiers
    Marines
    Army
    Fires Center of Excellence
    TRADOCKLW
    Monica Wood
    Rick Paape
    Fires Bulletin. Digital Publication
    Marie Berberea

