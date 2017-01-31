Operation Deep Freeze: Cargo Handling, Not for the Faint of Heart

Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1 have commenced cargo-handling operations at McMurdo Station in Antarctica in support of the U.S. Antarctic Program, which is managed by the National Science Foundation.



Upon arrival into Antarctica, Sailors assigned to NCHB 1 are provided time to acclimate to the harsh conditions so they can safely begin on-loading and off-loading equipment in extreme weather conditions. NCHB 1 is part of Operation Deep Freeze, the U.S. military's logistical support for the Antarctic Program.



"These Sailors are working in -20 degree Fahrenheit, which is -29 degrees Celsius weather, with sustained winds of 20-30 miles per hour and gusting to 40," said Chief Logistics Specialist (SW/AW/FMF) James Hawley, who is assigned to NCHB 1. Hawley added that Sailors have been acclimating to the weather and harsh environmental conditions with physical training and team-building activities, allowing Sailors to settle into a routine and prepare for the start of cargo operations.



Prior to arriving in Antarctica, Sailors received extreme cold weather gear in Christchurch, New Zealand, to prepare for the mission. With the significant time change -- 18 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time -- coupled with 24 hours of daylight create challenges for acclimatization.



The annual mission, which NCHB 1 has been participating in for more than 60 years, resupplies the U.S. Antarctic Program's largest research station on the most remote continent, but the supplies delivered also keep Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, 800 air miles from McMurdo, as well as remote field camps operational. The successful cargo operation, in short, allows NSF to meet its Presidential mandate to run three year-round Antarctic research stations.



"Sailors working with civilian mariners and scientists offload supplies and equipment to support the research conducted by the National Science Foundation and the United States Antarctic Program," said Hawley.



Sailors will continue to offload roughly 500 containers on board the Military Sealift Command-chartered ship MV Ocean Giant, and on load another 500 containers that will return to the United States.



NCHB 1 is the U.S. Navy's only active component cargo handling battalion home-ported in Williamsburg, Virginia. NCHB 1 is supported by Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG). NAVELSG delivers expeditionary logistics and equipment to NCHB-1 and the reserve component cargo handling battalions.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 14:16 Story ID: 222061 Location: AQ Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Deep Freeze: Cargo Handling, Not for the Faint of Heart, by Jennifer Cragg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.