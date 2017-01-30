NRD Ohio Sailor Honored at Recruiters of the Year Week in Nation’s Capital

The week long event honors top recruiters from NRD’s across the nation. The awardees and their guests will visit with Navy leadership and will also tour various monuments throughout the week in the nation’s capital.



Steele, a Columbus, Ohio native says his success comes from staying on top of his game and welcoming the support from those around him including his family.



“If it weren’t for the support of my family, especially my wife Nina, I wouldn’t be recognized,” said Steele. “She is how and why I am the man, the recruiter and Sailor that I am today.”



With less than two years onboard, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Robert Steele, NRD Ohio’s Enlisted Recruiter of the Year, Active, said the honor happened because of his leadership and training from command trainers including other recruiters.



“That training includes sticking to the plan, believe in the prospecting plan,” said Steele. “To get the job done, you have to believe in the plan the chain of command has for us because it works."



The men and women who join today's Navy, and the recruiters who help them get there, are a testament to the quality and commitment of today's young Americans, serving their country with honor, courage and commitment. With 70 percent of the world covered by ocean, 80 percent of the world's population living near coasts and 90 percent of the world's commerce traveling by water, providing for the future of the fleet is vital to the nation's defense.

