ISR Airman scores position on 2017 International military soccer team

Anthony, a first lieutenant with the 659th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group assistant director of operations, is that boy. Over the years, his love for the sport would lead him to be selected as a United States representative during the 2017 International Military Sports Council World Football Cup in Muscat, Oman, which took place January 13-29, 2017.



“I have been a member of the All-Air Force Men's Soccer Team for two years now (2015 and 2016) and have made lifelong friendships with some great Airmen across the Air Force,” Anthony said. “I was recently selected to try out for the All-Armed Forces/Team USA Men's Soccer Team. The trial camp was hosted at Lackland Air Force Base, TX and eight players from each service were invited to try out."



The culmination of a two-and half week training camp, Anthony was one of the 20 elite athletes chosen. They would go along and compete in matches through the month of January against Qatar, Mali and Ireland. Traveling the world to play a sport is not something every Airman has had the chance to do, but a rewarding opportunity can leave a lasting impression.



“This experience of not only representing the Air Force, but also the United States was truly amazing,” Anthony expressed. “Hearing the national anthem play before the matches while wearing the stars and stripes on our chests – what an honor.”



Anthony credited this achievement to his family and friends.



“I would never have had an opportunity such as this if it hadn't been for my parents; they drove me to countless soccer practices and games across the state of Texas during my childhood and always were so supportive of me and my soccer endeavors,” Anthony explained. “Also, my wife was incredible, by allowing me to pursue playing for Team USA while working full time and caring for our newborn all by herself in my absence.”



The leadership at the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing was also greatly credited, as Anthony said thanks for letting him ‘step away from work and chase a round, white ball around for a month.’



Prior to being selected for the All-Service tournament, Anthony has been a member of the Fort Meade Varsity team since fall of 2015. Col. Bernard Koelsch, Fort Meade Varsity team coach, was impressed by his skills and input to the team.



“1st Lt. Anthony was a talented player, but more importantly he is a leader on the field and a mentor to the newer and younger players,” Koelsch said. “The same leadership needed to lead military units is required for athletic teams. The principles of technical proficiency, knowing your teammates, setting the example, training as a unit, and good decision-making translate directly from the field to the squadron. Airman-Athletes are set apart from their peers because of the high standards they set for themselves on and off the field, and their dedication to the Air Force beyond what their unit requires.”



This opportunity comes around only once every four years, Anthony may not be on the roster the next go around but he leaves Airmen with a small token of advice.



“Seek out opportunities such as the ones I have been fortunate to be a part of,” Anthony mentioned. “I never thought I would be representing the United States and playing the game I love as an active duty Air Force officer. Air Force Sports and Armed Forces Sports are incredible organizations who provide tremendous opportunities for military members to chase their dreams while proudly representing their respective services.”

