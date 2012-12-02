NCO credits Air Force for civilian world success

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 02.12.2012 Courtesy Story 403rd Wing

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Tech Sgt. DeBlair Tate, 403rd Equal Opportunity Office, believes that anything is possible with the right mix of hard work, will power and energy.



Her military job involves helping resolve interpersonal conflicts and issues in the workplace. This gives her the opportunity to meet Airmen from many different backgrounds and career fields.



Her life as a civilian is no less interesting. Currently, Tate works as a computer specialist for IBM when not in uniform. With a diverse educational background, she enjoys a constantly growing civilian career.



After graduating from Mississippi State in 2004 with a degree in Computer Science, Tate worked temporarily for the 403rd Wing as an Individual Mobilization Augmentee. But one hurricane season was enough. Following Hurricane Ivan in September 2004, she made a move to Atlanta, Ga.



Atlanta was a land of opportunity for Tate. Soon after arriving, she worked as a loan officer, worked part-time at a gym and began competing as a fitness model. Eventually she decided to broaden her educational experience. First she attended the Westwood School of Art and Design to study graphics. Later, she enrolled in the Atlanta School of Massage. She earned a diploma from both schools.



The Winona, Miss., native adores her adopted home. "Atlanta is different," Tate commented. "People there are very motivated and they like to support other people. If what you are doing makes sense, people are going to help you out."



Although her career with IBM keeps her busy, she manages to find time to do the things she enjoys. Some of those things include being a personal trainer and a fitness model. In five years of competition, Tate has earned a total of six pro-figure titles. She also finds time for graphic design and massage therapy.



To be certain, Tate has enjoyed a wide array of life experience and career opportunities, but she knows to give credit where credit is due. With 11 years of service in the Air Force Reserve, she attributes the Air Force with helping her become who she is today, instilling in her responsibility, focus and a work ethic.



As part of the 403rd EO team, she brags that "the people I work with in EO are great. I could not have asked for a better group of coworkers and I look forward to coming to drill."



Tate also believes that anyone can be successful. "The opportunity is out there, but you have to go out and tackle the things you want," she said. "You must put the time in and work for it. Nothing is easy, but if you put in the energy, you can be okay."



Tate's goal is to own a strip mall comprised of businesses that reflect her experience and interests, mainly a gym. She said she would offer space for a military recruiting station, as a way of giving back to the military.