Military hearts linked at forum

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 03.04.2012 Courtesy Story 403rd Wing

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISS. -- "I do solemnly swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States...So help me God."



Though only one member of a family unit may lift his hand and swear this oath, the dedication, commitment, and support is spread evenly among the other family members.



The 403rd Airmen and Family Readiness and Key Spouse Program know what it takes to be part of such a family and hosted a Heart Link and Spouses Forum during the March Unit Training Assembly .



During this two day event, the family members and spouses were able to ask questions and learn the benefits and resources available to them.



"It seems that the military members are the ones getting briefed and the families are not getting the crucial information they need," said Tony Kennedy, Guard/Reserve Education Liaison for Tricare. He briefed the spouses on their benefits as reservists and what is available during deployments. "Events like this help inform them of their resources."



For two very new spouses, this event was more than helpful.



"My husband is in basic training and this has been very good in helping me to understand the benefits," said Natasha Henage, wife to Airmen Basic Tyler Henage. "I had heard about some of them but didn't know where to go or what to do. Some of the things mentioned were new to me and I didn't know about them."



"Not only did they mention to us the resources available to family members, they also spoke about the structure and it was exciting," said Terri Odom. She became a military spouse in November 2011 when she married Master Sgt. Michael Odom, 403rd propulsions shop supervisor.



"Any information relevant to a lifestyle, job, or family is of paramount importance," said Maggie Bonner, director of protocol and special events management from Headquarters Air Force Services Agency, and a guest speaker for the event. "To have a forum like this allows questions and answers in a non-threatening atmosphere."



"I was surprised to know that the spouses of higher ranking members were so down to earth and fun," said Odom.



Throughout the forum, there were door prizes and games. At the closing ceremony, they were able to experience some of the traditions of the military as part of the re-enlistment of Chief Master Sgt. Anthony A. Woitolla and Master Sgt. Deborah Mclean.



"As a married military member there are two important oaths you will take; most importantly, your wedding vows and second is the oath of enlistment," said Lt. Col. Chad Gibson, 22nd Air Force Public Affairs and master of ceremonies for the event. "As you all know, the second affects the first. We appreciate your commitment and support."



After learning what it is to be a military family and the resources available, they were given a coin by Colonel Jay Jensen, 403rd Wing Commander to end the Heart Link and Spouses Forum.



"It was phenomenal and exciting," said Chantel Jensen, Key Spouse mentor and wife of Col. Jensen. "Family is the heart of the Air Force. The military member accomplishes the mission and the families are the heartbeat that keeps it going."



Enlistment papers should not only include the signature of the one who took the oath, but have multiple blanks for the signatures of spouses, parents, and children, because their dedication and support is equally important.