Operational Health Support Unit Bremerton Sailor honored the present, connected to her Past

By Douglas H Stutz, Naval Hospital Bremerton Public Affairs -- The recent presidential inauguration provided an Operational Health Support Unit (OHSU) Bremerton Sailor more than just the opportunity to take part in the current history of her country.



It also allowed her the makings of a memory as she shared an emotional moment with a family member killed in action over 50 years ago.



Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Katie Trescott, a Tacoma, Wash. resident, was selected to attend the inauguration along with 32 other U.S. Navy Reservists of varying rates from across the country.



“There was a call for volunteers and a lengthy vetting process. I wanted to attend due to the historical significance. My dad attended Reagan’s inauguration as a U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant and likes to tell his story about how he received Reagan’s first presidential salute. I wanted to continue that tradition for our family, although I didn’t get quite as close to the president as my dad did,” said Trescott, a Tallahassee, Fla. native and Florida State University 2005 graduate.



Such pomp and circumstance was a first for Trescott, as was getting the privilege of touring the Pentagon, the U.S. Capitol, Arlington National Cemetery, the Naval Academy, escorting a group of children through the Naval History Museum at the Navy Yard, and attending the Secretary of the Navy’s Farewell Parade at the Marine Corps Barracks.



“I did share with my parents and they were both very excited for me and so proud. I'm fairly certain they bragged about it to most people they met. And of course my mom was a bit worried about my safety, so naturally she was relieved when it was over and everyone was safe,” Trescott said. “We were assigned to a section of the seated area that included Medal of Honor winners. It was a very special experience interacting with such highly esteemed brothers in arms.”



Trescott attests that the most gratifying part of her volunteering was her duty as a ceremonial usher.



“It was the entire reason we were there. Our group ensured safety and reflected credit upon the U.S. Navy, especially the Navy Reserve. That was very gratifying on such a big stage,” related Trescott, singling out her senior enlisted leadership - Master Chief Master-at-Arms Ruth Drake and Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Tammy Schusted - for the opportunity.



Yet as notable as being involved in the inauguration was, a trip and tour of Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, the Women Memorial Exhibit and the grave of John F. Kennedy provided Trescott with special significance as she located a cousin – Charles R. Trescott - laid to rest on the hallowed ground.



“We were told that we were among family as we stood on the grounds, surrounded by graves. When others found out I had actual family buried there, they accompanied me to his grave. We rendered honors together over the grave and spent time talking about how he earned his Silver Star protecting his Marines. It was especially poignant for me and represented all the best about the military; how we embrace and honor our fallen brothers and sisters without question. It was a memory I will keep with me for a long while,” shared Trescott.



The Citation for HM3 Charles R. Trescott (Killed In Action) reads: The President of the United States takes pride in presenting the Silver Star Medal (Posthumously) for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action while serving as a Corpsman with Company G, Second Battalion, Fifth Marines, FIRST Marine Division, in the Republic of Vietnam, on 3 May 1966. Accompanying an eighteen-man patrol operating in the Quang Tin Province when the patrol, crossing an open rice paddy, was ambushed by a Viet Cong force estimated at fifty men, Petty Officer Trescott, observing two wounded Marines fall where they were hit, in an area exposed to heavy enemy fire, left his covered position and went into the open area to treat them. Fatally wounded while moving one of the casualties to cover, Petty Officer Trescott, by his courage, initiative, and selfless devotion to duty, upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.



“I remember reading the description of how he earned his Silver Star as I was in the process of enlisting and having only an inkling of the pride behind being a corpsman,” related Trescott, who has been assigned to her OHSU Bremerton detachment since Aug. 2016.



OHSU Bremerton’s mission is to ensure all Sailors can rapidly respond to the needs of Naval Hospital Bremerton, Navy Medicine and the nation by keeping themselves and those assigned in a constant state of readiness; professionally, physically and mentally. OHSU Bremerton ensures force health protection of all Sailors by assisting Navy Operational Support Centers throughout three regions – Northwest, Midwest and Southwest - by completion of physical health assessment’s and dental exams. OHSU detachments can be found in Anchorage, Alaska; Whidbey, Kitsap, Spokane and Everett, Wash.; Portland and Springfield, Ore.; Boise, Idaho; Helena and Billings, Mont.; Cheyenne, Wyo., Fargo, N.D. and Sioux Falls, S.D.; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Denver and Fort Carson, Colo.