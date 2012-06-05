Grins, grills and fun: Family Day 2012

Courtesy Photo | Kalia Davis, daughter of Tech. Sgt. Sierra and Staff Sgt. Darryl Davis, enjoys a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Kalia Davis, daughter of Tech. Sgt. Sierra and Staff Sgt. Darryl Davis, enjoys a snowcone during the 403rd Wing's Family Day May 5. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Heather Newcomb) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISS. -- Hundreds of members of the 403rd Wing and their families gathered at Keesler Air Force Base's Marina Park May 5 for the unit's annual Family Day.



This year's event featured a wide range of food and fun; chief master sergeants manned the grill, senior leaders made splashes in the dunk tank, and beloved wing members took pies to the face, all for the enjoyment and amusement of their troops and families.



"I think Family Day is a great opportunity to get to know the people my husband works with," said Misti Reichert,wife of 403rd Maintenance Group propulsion technician Airman 1st Class Brandon Reichert. "It's also a chance for the kids to have fun and play with each other."



There were plenty of activities for the children to enjoy. The 403rd Civil Engineer Squadron brought over a fire truck for the kids to climb on, volunteers from the 334th Training Squadron manned a bouncy house and inflatable slide, and both kids and parents took advantage of face painting.



"It's nice to see everybody having a good time outside of their shops," said Airman 1st Class Steven Morgan, 403rd Propulsion Flight.



In order to offset the cost of Family Day and to raise funds for additional Wing Morale, Welfare and Recreation events, wing leadership at all levels did their time in the dunk tank, and some received their "just dessert" with a pie in the face.



"It was a good effort by many members of the wing to put this together," said 1st Lt. Julian Madrid, who led the team that organized Family Day. "It all came together and we hope the families had a good time."