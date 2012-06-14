Gulf Coast leaders enjoy a taste of Jersey

KEESLER AiR FORCE BASE, MISS. -- Twenty six local civic leaders from around the Gulf Coast were provided with an experience to remember when they took part in the 403rd Wing's Civic Leader Tour to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. June 7-8.



"This was my first tour and overall it was very enjoyable," said Kenneth Fountain, Jackson County School Board chairman. "I believe providing civilians with the opportunity to visit other bases is a great idea and other civic leaders should take advantage of the offer to learn about the military."



Civic leader tours are designed to spread mission awareness, foster liaisons between civilian and military leadership, and to educate the community on the structure and missions of Air Force Reserve Command.



"My favorite portion of the tour was the plane ride and learning about the military," said Lorraine Boleware, Gautier High School educator. "This is my first civic leader tour and I would recommend other educators attend; they could provide information on the military to students as another career option."



When the Mississippi crew touched down in New Jersey, they were greeted by Col. John Wood, 87th Air Base Wing Commander, and Col. Michael Underkofler, 514th Air Mobility Wing Commander.



For many of the civic leaders the opportunity to see first-hand what the airmen undergo in preparation for deployment at Combat Airmen Skills Training was an emotional experience.



"The combat portion brings it home that our airmen/soldiers are in harm's way," remarked Anita O'Dell, MedSolvd, LLC HealthCare Consultants, Chief Consultant. "It almost made me cry, because I come from a military family. I know it's not real out here, but I know it's training for what could really happen downrange."



Following the CAST training the group went to the Air Force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit. There the civic leaders were granted a rare opportunity of getting to wear the bomb suit and maneuver the bomb disposal robots.



"The dedication and knowledge of the airmen in Explosive Ordnance Disposal was outstanding and really impressed me," said Paul Brown, Gates of Success sponsor. "The military has become more sophisticated, technical, and the personnel are better trained than the military era I remember."



After spending an evening on the Jersey Shore, the Gulf Coast leaders ventured out for their second day of touring. The days events had joint flavor to them as the leaders toured both Army and Navy facilities; to include the hangar which housed the Hindenberg.



"The Hindenburg Hanger No. 1 and the wooden built hanger containing the Blackhawk and huey helicopters were both phenomenal places to see," said Hank Plauche, Steamers Restaurant, Owner. "There was a lot to learn about the military and to share with each other."



The tour concluded with static displays of a KC-10 Extender refueling aircraft and a C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft. A short plane ride later the leaders were back on the Gulf Coast and the tour was complete.



"It was great to see the interaction between the civilians and the military personnel," said Fountain. "The military conduct was very impressive and professional."

