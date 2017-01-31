Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards (NMA) Submission: RTC Hosts SeaPerch Midwest Competition

Students from local Midwest schools and youth groups participated in the 2015- 2016 SeaPerch Navy City Outreach Chicago Regional competition at the USS Indianapolis Combat Training Pool at Recruit Training Command (RTC) March 19.



More than 450 students from over 70 participating schools competed in three ROV categories: vehicle performance, innovative design and oral presentations. Capt. Doug Pfeifle, commanding officer of RTC, and Capt. James Hawkins, commanding officer of Naval Station Great Lakes, were on hand to host and hand out awards to the winning teams



"I am extremely pleased to have the opportunity to host this competition for the second consecutive year," said Pfeifle. "The Navy relies on inspiration, discovery, and innovation to maintain a technological edge against our adversaries. The brilliant young minds whose achievements in STEM have led them here today will be the heart for our nation's ability to maintain its science and technological superiority."



The overall grand champions were team Bathscaphe 1 from Pana Sr. High School in Illinois. Bathscaphe1 now have the chance to participate in the National SeaPerch Challenge, which is scheduled to be held May 20 – 21 at Louisiana State University.



“The biggest prize students receive from the competition is the STEM knowledge they learn along the way,” said Walker. “The top eight teams from our division will go on to Baton Rouge, La., for a chance to win at nationals.”



Students form teams of four to five, including an assigned Navy mentor, and use low-cost kits that include the parts, tools and instructions necessary to construct, test and compete with their ROVs.



“Through the whole process, from construction to competition, I’ve learned to think outside of the box,” said Ebe Figueroa, a student of Neal Math and Science Academy. “There is so much teamwork involved. Each team has four people, and everyone has their own section they are in charge of. We all have to work together to get things done.”



The SeaPerch curriculum, which includes propulsion, soldering, vectoring, ergonomics, biological sampling and much more, is a way for schools to meet national learning standards in a hands-on and unique method required for their grade level. It also supports diversity in STEM fields by showcasing the possibilities of technical careers to underrepresented STEM populations.



“I have observed how the practical applications of this (SeaPerch) program has to the United States Navy as well as the valuable life skills to our students,” said Rear Adm. Stephen C. Evans, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), in a speech to the many students, teachers and family members attending the event. “STEM programs are so valuable, not only for the skills they teach but because they embrace our diversity to build a better future for our nation.”



The Navy has a personal stake in SeaPerch, as maintaining a technological edge is vital in the Navy’s never ending mission to maintain combat-ready naval forces capable of winning wars, deterring aggression and maintaining freedom of the seas.



“The U.S. has been falling behind the rest of the world in STEM research and careers,” said Walker. “The Navy has a large number of engineering fields. It’s paramount that we steer students to STEM fields, so we can continue to keep the world’s waterways safe.”



Through programs such as SeaPerch, the Navy is on the frontline of inspiring the country’s future youth to pursue careers in science and engineering by promoting a culture where students look to STEM fields for discovery, inspiration and self-confidence.



“I would recommend other students to try SeaPerch out,” said Figueroa. “There’s so much thinking and knowledge involved. It pushes you to learn something new and it opens your eyes to the possibilities of careers involving what we have learned through SeaPerch.”



For more information, please visit the SeaPerch website at www.seaperch.org to learn more about the program

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 11:15 Story ID: 221994 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards (NMA) Submission: RTC Hosts SeaPerch Midwest Competition, by PO2 Derek Paumen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.