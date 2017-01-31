Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards (NMA) Submission: Local Chief becomes world champion

Naval Station Great Lakes personnel continue to go above and beyond, both in their military and personal careers, as NSGL is now home to a jiu-jitsu world champion.



Chief Master-at-Arms Lorenzo Garcia won the blue belt master 1 super heavy division at the World Master jiu-jitsu International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Championship in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. The competition is divided into multiple divisions based on sex, color of belt, weight, and age, with Garcia beating multiple competitors on his way to the championship.



“The bracket I was in had 26 people, and luckily I had to only face five of them along the way,” said Garcia. “It was a single elimination competition until the semi-finals, where the losers of that round compete for third place. This also was an international tournament, so there were competitors from France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and other parts of the world. My training really paid off.”



Garcia gained a lot of his base skills with grappling as a wrestler during his high school days. Years later, his love for grappling led him to the jiu-jitsu world when he was stationed in San Diego in 2009.



“I drove by a new gym that had just opened in downtown, went in and asked about a membership, and it just took off from there,” said Garcia. “That’s how it all started. I just wanted to get out there, be involved, and jiu-jitsu was the one thing that I could translate wrestling into.”



Garcia started to train unknowingly for the World Master competition in Feb. 2016, as he entered a more local tournament earlier in the year, with no intention of competing in the World Master Championship at the time. He won that tournament, and kept winning.



“I decided to do just one tournament,” said Garcia. “Then that one tournament turned into another tournament, into a tournament every month. As the World Master tournament came closer, I started training twice a day. I worked with a Great Lakes personal trainer on strength and conditioning in the morning, and at night I would work on jiu-jitsu. I would typically do that schedule four or five days a week, and jiu-jitsu itself non-stop almost everyday, going nine or more days straight without a day off. I worked on nutrition as well. Lots of water.”



During the tournament itself, Garcia faced stiff competition, but his extra training and previous tournament experience helped him to stand out and rise above.



“I prepared my body physically, and I prepared myself mentally to compete,” said Garcia. “The biggest thing for me was maintaining my composure while I was out there. I knew in my mind that I had done everything I possibly could for this tournament. Not to take anything away from my competitors, as they were all great in their own right, but it just happened to be my day that day.”



Winning this competition was the best way to finish out summer for Garcia, as it will be an extended period of time before he can commit to more jiu-jitsu tournaments. Garcia is scheduled to be commissioned this fall as a limited duty officer (LDO), attend LDO school, and then he is off to his next duty station in Japan.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 Story ID: 221992 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US