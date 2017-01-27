Aircrew Flight Equipment flight wins two AF awards

McConnell’s Aircrew Flight Equipment Airmen brought home two Air Force awards for their efforts during 2016.



The shop oversees the special equipment used by aircrews during emergency situations, which includes anything from oxygen masks and helmets to life rafts and chemical warfare gear.



For the second time since 2013, the flight was recognized as a team with the U.S. Air Force AFE Outstanding Large Program Award. A member of the flight also won the U.S. Air Force AFE Outstanding Airman Award.



“It’s an amazing accomplishment to go up against other units with other airframes and be chosen as the best large team,” said Senior Master Sgt. Danny Smith, 22nd Operations Support Squadron AFE superintendent. “It means the world to the Airmen to know that they’re being recognized.”



Between all the exercises, inspections and day-to-day operations, the undermanned unit still went above and beyond to complete the mission.



“Last year was an extremely busy year for us,” said Smith. “We had [several] wing inspections and our team rocked them all. Air Mobility Command named us outstanding team for the [Unit Effectiveness Inspection] and said our aircrew contamination line was the best they’d seen to date.”



Being the best team in the Air Force means the team also has to be made up of some of the best Airmen, which explains why Senior Airman Jonathan Spivey, 22nd OSS AFE journeyman, won the Outstanding Airman Award.



“[Spivey] is a good role model for young Airmen, and he’s an outstanding trainer,” said Smith. “He never misses a step. Ever since he got here, he’s been on top of his game. The Airmen look up to him, and he’s going to make an outstanding NCO.”



Spivey said he wasn’t expecting to win the award and was surprised when he found out.



“It helps me realize that what I’ve been doing isn’t just all work and no reward,” said Spivey. “I’m getting recognized for doing well, so it helps me stay on the path that I am on.”



The 52-person flight works around-the-clock to ensure the mission runs smoothly and aircrew remain safe both at home and deployed.

