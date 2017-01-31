Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards (NMA) Submission: RTC Christmas

Not everyone in the military gets to spend time with their families during the holidays, especially in boot camp. The 11th annual Berwyn Sailors for Christmas event, held on Christmas day, gave recruits from Naval Station Great Lakes' Recruit Training Command a chance to celebrate away from home.



The event started in 2005 when the founding members were attending a Thanksgiving dinner at the Berwyn VFW post for a group of sailors from the station. Frank Amaro, one of three founders and the chairman of the event, explained it started with a few sea stories.



“When we first talked about doing something like this, we talked about where we were on the worst Christmas we had,” Amaro said. “I was on a DMZ eating sea rations. As veterans, we understand what they will go through.”



The recruits got a chance to reconnect with family and friends through social media sites and phone calls. Seaman recruit Brandon Holloway said he appreciated all that was done for him and the other recruits.



“It’s just a blessing. To see people who have the kindness in their hearts to take so many of us from boot camp and feed us, give us phones and tablets to use to communicate with our families, it’s just really special," Holloway said.



At last year’s event, the founders saw how their event truly impacts these recruits. Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Randall Smith, killed in the terrorist attack in Chattanooga, Tenn., in 2015, attended this same event while he was in boot camp eight years ago.



“Petty Officer Smith’s father contacted us last year and told us how he attended our event and how important it was to him as a recruit," Amaro said. "We now hold this event in Smith’s memory because as veterans, if we don’t take care of ourselves and each other, there aren’t many people who will.”

