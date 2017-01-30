Healthy Travel Tips: At Home and Abroad

JET LAG:

Jet lag is a physical reaction to a rapid change in time zones. Common symptoms include disrupted sleep cycle, irritability, fatigue, headache, irregular bowel habits and general malaise. General rule of thumb: keep in mind the 1 to 1 ratio. Allow yourself one day to recover for every one hour of time difference.



During the Flight: Drink water to stay hydrated. Get up out of your seat every 1-2 hours to walk and stretch. You can also do exercises at your seat like toe raises and shoulder shrugs to help with circulation and prevent blood clots in your lower extremities. Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) is a serious and potentially fatal condition in which blood clots develop in your legs and can travel up to your lungs, causing sudden sharp chest pain, rapid and difficult breathing, and dry cough. Travelers with a history of DVT, active cancer, on birth control pills or hormone replacement therapy are at increased risk and should consider aspirin prophylaxis and wearing compression stockings. Consult with your doctor prior to extended travel.



TRAVELER’S DIARRHEA:

Common causes of traveler’s diarrhea include unfamiliar foods, change in climate and stress. The most common cause of traveler’s diarrhea is bacteria, particularly E. Coli. Other conditions include dysentery, cholera and giardiasis.



Tips on preventing traveler’s diarrhea:

Avoid buffets with cold meat platters and raw foods such as salads. Also avoid fruits without an outer-peel in developing countries. Drink bottled water. Avoid using ice cubes, as they may be contaminated with bacteria. A good rule of thumb to keep in mind: “Wash it, cook it, peel it, or forget it.”



MOSQUITO BORNE DISEASES:

Mosquitoes can transmit diseases ranging from Malaria to Zika. Protect yourself by applying insect repellent with Deet. As Zika infection can cause miscarriage or severe birth defects in pregnant women, the CDC recommends that pregnant women avoid travelling to Zika endemic areas. Containers should be labelled to identify your name and dose schedule. If you have a condition that may require emergency assistance, wear a medical alert necklace or bracelet.



HEALTHY TRAVEL INFO:

https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel



For more information about the Pentagon’s DiLorenzo TRICARE Health Clinic, please go to: http://www.dthc.capmed.mil.

