“Hush Houses” receive operational upgrades

Photo By Airman Gregory Nash | Mark Butler, local civilian contractor, installs a light fixture in the under...... read more read more Photo By Airman Gregory Nash | Mark Butler, local civilian contractor, installs a light fixture in the under construction “Hush House 2,” Jan. 23, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. All services for the complete overhaul of the facility including the structure, intake and exhaust systems and test systems is slated to finish by approximately April 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Greg Nash) see less | View Image Page

Now, amidst Moody’s recently upgraded “hush-house” facilities, the infrastructures match the capabilities of the team’s mastery to test the installation’s A-10C Thunder Bolt II TF-34 engine.



“The [upgrades] of the Hush Houses are important because they make a safer environment for the facilities,” said Master Sgt. Thomas Dobbelaere, 23d Component Maintenance Squadron test cell section chief. “The modernization of the electrical systems are up to standard and makes it’s easier to see, which allows the test cell team to better operate and ensure the engines are tested to be free of defects and [serviceable].”



According to Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Wilberger, 23d CMS test cell assistant section chief, the advantages of having reliable and fully operational facilities are vital.



“The fact that we can better see what we are doing is the most important advantage to us,” said Wilberger. “Before the upgrade, most of the lights were inoperable which made it feel like working in a cave. Now, with the installation of the new high bay lights, our hands are freed from using flashlights and we can work faster on the engine.”



Although the darkness was a major issue, it didn’t hinder the test cell team’s mission. Producing 36 engines in a year, they managed to surpass their annual requirement of 25 serviceable engines. However, even though they exceeded expectations, they feel they can still raise the bar with better time management.



“Having a centralized location to access equipment in our new storage rooms saves a great deal of time,” said Dobbelaere. “Another process that makes things easier is having the main doors repaired so they don’t have to be manually opened, as well as additions of the new camera and communication systems.”



The construction process for Hush House 1 was completed in four months and received $300,000 worth of upgrades. The under construction Hush House 2 will resemble its counterpart, receiving a $500,000 facelift with an estimated completion time of April 2017.



The improvements to the facilities can be credited to civilian contractors who also provided ongoing support by contributing analysis of failures, component redundancy and upgrades for the test cell’s current and future operational capability requirements to the 23d CMS.



As the contractor team made recommendations and lent their skillful helping hands, Dobbelaere says the results have been impactful.



“The goal was to bring the facilities up to modern [standards] with the refurbishments and the contractors have exceeded those goals and surpassed our expectations” said Dobbelaere. “It makes me proud that these improvements enhances our capabilities to provide testing and repairs of the TF-34 engine.”