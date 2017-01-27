American Soldiers achieve German fitness badges at NAVSTA Mayport

The cries of physical exertion and shouts of encouragement could be heard for three days in Naval Station (NAVSTA) Mayport’s track, gym pool and marching route as 40 U.S. Army soldiers visited the base to test themselves in an effort to achieve one goal.

That goal was to pin a German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) to their uniforms.

The GAFPB is a decoration of Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany. The badge can be awarded to all German and allied soldiers of any rank. In the United States Military, the GAFPD is one of the few approved foreign awards, and it is one of the most sought after awards to achieve.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity for us to push ourselves and meet the standards that the German soldiers have to meet to achieve the same recognition,” said 1st Lt. Hye Kyong Nicholson

The soldiers spent these three days between the track, into the pool, and in a local firing range in order to test their mettle against German Bundeswehr standards and a chance to wear the badge in uniform.

Steve Carmen, the fitness and athletics director for Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) at NAVSTA Mayport, says that the GAFPB represents a great addition to the uniform and career of these service members as well as provided them with a fantastic opportunity for complete immersion into both language and culture.

“This is a high-level certification for them,” he said. “It goes on their uniform to indicate an elite physical fitness qualification and could help them going forward with making rank.”

The events began on day one with a timed shuttle run, flexed arm hang, and a 1000-meter timed sprint. Day two consisted of a uniformed swim, in which the Soldiers would swim 1000 meters in their combat uniform and subsequently remove the uniform while simultaneously treading water. The third and final day consisted of 12-kilometer ruck march on base with a 33 pound ruck-sack, and pistol firing qualifications held at a location off base.

The testing for the GAFPB must be administered by a qualified German physical training (PT) instructor, which in this scenario was Sergeant Major (Oberstabsfeldwebel in German) Carsten Dreblow, a German Army liaison stationed in Fort Benning, Ga.

“He’s a great guy,” said Carmen. “It’s been nice to see him work so seamlessly with the American soldiers, because their military testing is a lot different than ours. They do some things that are very fascinating to me, which is what piqued my interest in this specific test.”

NAVSTA Mayport’s MWR hosts numerous events and competitions every year that promote fitness and camaraderie between Sailors and other branches, but Carmen feels like there’s a growing relationship with the base and soldiers in the region.

“Here in Mayport we don’t really get a lot of the other military branches,” he said. “We’ll occasionally get a coast guard ship or some Marines, but it’s nice to see the Army here. We’re building camaraderie between the branches and bases that has also allowed for friendly competition as well.”

Soldiers also noted that they don’t get many opportunities to visit Naval bases, and noted the hospitality of the Sailors and civilians.

“I’m very impressed with the facilities here, and a little jealous,” said Staff Sgt. Blake Henley. “That along with how accommodating everyone has been in Mayport has made this into an incredibly worthwhile and challenging experience.”

Afterwards, gold and silver badges were pinned onto the qualifying members’ uniforms in an official ceremony held by Dreblow at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. They are allowed to wear the badges on their uniform as a symbol of their partnership with German military culture.

“It’s been a great relationship-building activity,” said Nicholson. “I’m very proud and pleased to have been given the opportunity to not only challenge ourselves physically but to work with our German counterpart in such a positive way.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 14:14 Story ID: 221854 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American Soldiers achieve German fitness badges at NAVSTA Mayport, by PO2 Timothy Schumaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.