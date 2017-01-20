ARMEDCOM Soldiers support Presidential Inauguration medical mission

Planning for this day and all of the inaugural events associated with it begins years ahead of time, and for the 2017 inaugural events, Army Reserve Medical Command (ARMEDCOM) Soldiers were provided the opportunity to be a part of that process, sharing their expertise as medical logistics specialists.



Army Reserve Soldiers, Spc. Joel Buttikofer, assigned to 7404th Troop Medical Clinic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Staff Sgt. Raheem Scott and Master Sgt. Dexter Hillman, assigned to Northeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group in Staten Island, New York; and Sgt. John Void, assigned to the 327th Medical Logistics Company, 3rd Medical Command (DS) in Newport, Rhode Island; worked alongside active duty Soldiers stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to provide medical materials for first aid stations to be used by medics, nurses, and doctors during the Inauguration.



As part of their annual training, the four Soldiers augmented the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in 2016, assisting logistics readiness manager, Ronald McCloud, in inventorying and ordering medical supplies and equipment that would be needed for this inauguration.



The Fort Belvoir Community Hospital (Material Logistics Distribution Section) supports medical needs for a majority of the special events in the D.C. area, to include the inauguration. McCloud has prepared aid stations for the past three inaugurations and values trained Army Reserve Soldiers who can help support the hospital’s mission.



“They came with valuable knowledge. It helps us because you don’t have to sit down and train these guys, because they are already trained. So when they come in, we integrate them with the active duty Soldiers and its seamless. It is just a continuous movement, process and execution,” McCloud said.



Scott emphasized the important training value to the mission.



“This is real world stuff. Normally the training is to pretend you are ordering supplies, pretend you are dropping them off, but now we are actually seeing the medics wear the equipment that we packed. We’re actually seeing the nurses administer aid with the stuff that we packed. So this was by far the best experience I’ve had being a logistician, outside of being deployed,” said Scott.



Buttikofer echoed Scott’s enthusiasm for the process, “It’s very cool to see it from beginning to end, implement and actually put these bags out into use based on the stuff that we ordered and the mission we did last summer. It could save somebody’s life during the course of this inauguration, that’s pretty neat.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017