Photo Essay: 16th CAB "Fat Cow" Training

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division refuel UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters during training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 26, 2017. The Soldiers were supported by U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, who provided Forward Area Refueling Equipment, also referred to as a "Fat Cow", in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to prepare the 16th CAB Soldiers for their upcoming mission in Afghanistan.