    Photo Essay: 16th CAB "Fat Cow" Training

    16th CAB conducts FARE training at JBLM

    Photo By Capt. Brian Harris | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Story by Capt. Brian Harris 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division refuel UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters during training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 26, 2017. The Soldiers were supported by U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, who provided Forward Area Refueling Equipment, also referred to as a "Fat Cow", in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to prepare the 16th CAB Soldiers for their upcoming mission in Afghanistan.

    This work, Photo Essay: 16th CAB "Fat Cow" Training, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

