Port Operations: Can't Get Underway Without Us

Courtesy Photo | 170127-N-AV227-001 - Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Kenneth Adams and Boatswain's Mate...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 170127-N-AV227-001 - Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Kenneth Adams and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Deidra Thompson coordinate with Anchor and Innovation to place submarine composites in preparation of submarine arrival. (Photo by Fire Controlman 3rd Class Kathleen Hinson/Released) see less | View Image Page

“Working in Port Operations is a behind the scenes job,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 James Gamble, Harbor Master. “We are the backbone of the water front.”

NAVSTA waterfront is operationally heavy and more diverse than any other base. Due to the heavy workload and manning, junior Sailors are trusted with the responsibility to make critical decisions in support of the waterfront.

“Our sailors are highly motivated, professionals who are nothing less than exemplary and impressive,” Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Adron Antoine.

These 27 Sailors have an ability to do more than what is asked with less than what they need to make it possible without complaint.

Every U.S. naval vessel has outlined objectives when it comes to mission success. Whether it is effectively executing the tenets of Maritime Security Operations (MSO), providing air support capabilities, or assisting in humanitarian assistance operations, all depends on the dynamics and make-up of each particular ship and her crew.



In order to achieve these essential goals, it's important for each vessel to be prepared to handle the most critical of situations by understanding and utilizing its assets at all times.



NAVSTA supports the operational readiness of the US Atlantic Fleet, providing facilities and services to enable mission accomplishment and is committed to safety, security, and continuous improvement in quality of life and quality of service for our Sailors and families.