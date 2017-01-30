Airmen represent 20th FW at Red Flag 17-1

Photo By Airman BrieAnna Stillman | An F-16CM Fighting Falcon prepares for takeoff from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan....... read more read more Photo By Airman BrieAnna Stillman | An F-16CM Fighting Falcon prepares for takeoff from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 19, 2017 to Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis AFB, Nev. Red Flag is an exercise that occurs about four times a year and allows multiple aircraft to participate in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman) see less | View Image Page

Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing departed here, Jan. 19, to participate in the Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis AFB, Nevada, which began Jan 22.



Red Flag is a realistic combat training exercise that maximizes the combat readiness and survivability of participants by providing a realistic training environment.



Incorporating fighter jets, bombers, tactical airlifts and other assets from the Air Force, Navy, Army, Marine Corps and allied countries, Red Flag exercises occur multiple times a year, changing participants each exercise.



“The exercise is very beneficial to our training as there are few opportunities in anyone’s career to really bring together the entire USAF arsenal into a single training event,” said Capt. Steven McCord, 77th Fighter Squadron F-16CM Fighting Falcon pilot. “Events like these are invaluable to our ability to plan and work together as one coalition team in order to be prepared for major combat operations.”



The F-16 pilots train with fourth and fifth generation fighter aircraft, creating a unique training environment that can mirror real-world operations.



Pilots are not the only ones who benefit from Red Flag exercises.



Airmen assigned to the 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron participate in every exercise alongside pilots to ensure functionality of the aircraft in flight.



Tactical aircraft maintainers, weapons load crews, avionics, engines specialist and electricians work around the clock alongside fellow units to launch, recover, troubleshoot and fix aircraft.



“Working with other units helps prepare us for how a busy, deployed airfield will operate,” said 1st Lt. Connor Maggs, 20th AMXS, 77th Aircraft Maintenance Unit officer in charge. “Often situations arise where you need help from your neighbors on the ramp; establishing good relations with other units is a good deal for everyone involved.”

Red Flag allows Team Shaw Airmen the opportunity to cohesively operate with other airframes and coalition assets, allowing the U.S. Air Force and its allies to be ready to fly, fight and win anywhere at any time.