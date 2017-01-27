315th AW takes 2 AFRC awards, finalist for another

Photo By Michael Dukes | 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston won two Air Force Reserve Command awards...... read more read more Photo By Michael Dukes | 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston won two Air Force Reserve Command awards this week and is a finalist in one additional for its outstanding performance and contributions to the Air Force and Defense Department . (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Michael Dukes) see less | View Image Page

315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston won two Air Force Reserve Command awards this week and is a finalist in one additional for its outstanding performance and contributions to the Air Force and Defense Department.



"Congratulations to all award recipients, finalists and nominees for their outstanding accomplishments," Maj. Gen. John A. Hickok, deputy director of Logistics for Engineering and Force Protection, in a Jan. 26 announcement. "Your superb efforts, steadfast professionalism, and continued dedication to the Air Force mission are greatly appreciated. Job well done!"



"Please join me in congratulating these outstanding performers in the 315th Mission Support Group!" said Col. Cherie Roff, 315th MSG commander. "They have met the challenge of excellence and innovation even in these challenging times of limited resources."



The Unit Awards recognizes squadrons, depot units and any other major command organizations have excelled in performance and made outstanding contributions to the AF and/or DoD Logistics Readiness mission.



This year's winners are:



Daedalian Major General Warren R. Carter Logistics Effectiveness Award: 927th Logistics Readiness Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base Fla.

LRS of the Year--Non-Flying Unit: 944th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Luke AFB Ariz.

ARC Base Logistics Activity of the Year: 919th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Eglin AFB Field 3 Fla.

ARC Air Transportation Activity of the Year: 38th Aerial Port Squadron, Joint Base Charleston S.C.



The AFRC American Petroleum Institute Golden Derrick recognizes the unit that has excelled in performance, effectively utilized resources to obtain training to meet assigned UTC requirements and provided outstanding mission support.



This year's three finalists are:



315th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, S.C.

419th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Hill AFB, Utah.

433rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Texas.



The Individual Awards recognizes individuals who excelled in performance and made outstanding contributions to the AF or DoD Logistics Readiness mission.



This year's winners:



Outstanding Logistics Readiness Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Christopher Ott, 35 Aerial Port Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst N.J.

Outstanding Logistics Readiness Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Khadeem Jonas, 35th Aerial Port Squadron, Joint McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst N.J.

Outstanding Logistics Readiness Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Brian Henderson, 315th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, S.C.

Outstanding Logistics Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Octavia Nelson, 69th Aerial Port Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Md.

Outstanding Logistics Readiness Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Tracy Maestas, 459th Logistics Readiness Flight, Joint Base Andrews, Md.

Outstanding Logistics Readiness Civilian Category I of the Year: Scotty Fogle, 934th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Air Port Air Refueling Squadron Minn.

Outstanding Logistics Readiness Civilian Category II of the Year: Christopher Scott, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron, Pittsburgh International Air Port, Air Refueling Squadron, Pa.

Outstanding Logistics Readiness Staff Enlisted of the Year: Chief Master Sgt. Jerome Lewis, 10th Air Force/A4R, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas.